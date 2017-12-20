‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna & Finn’s Lives At Stake After Cassandra Taken Down, Brings Them Closer?

General Hospital spoilers state that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton’s) very lives could be in danger when Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) realizes that her synthetic opioid drug trade has been exposed. This particularly storyline will prove to be hard-hitting as it is hinted that one of the soap’s favorite stars could be leaving. Since everybody who is not involved in the current Jason drama has been pulled into the drug scandal, speculations are rife as to who it could be. Of particular interest, is if it will impact Anna and Finn.

According to Inquisitr, Anna will realize that Cassandra will be livid when she realizes that Finn was just leading her on and never really had any intentions of designing the synthetic opioid drug. She will give Finn self-defense lessons in an effort to equip him with the necessary skills should he find himself in a dangerous situations. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that he may even need to defend her when the time comes as they are about to find themselves in the deep end. One would think that Anna would be able to help herself in a situation like this, so maybe they will help each other when the time comes.

Their kiss caught both Finn and Anna by surprise. So what's next? Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/HHcWECuCO0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 15, 2017

Other General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) sees Cassandra for what she is, a real threat. He is determined to put her away at all costs. He realizes that she just plays at being harmless, but the reality is that she takes after her mother and has the power to destroy Port Charles, if she wants to. Heavyweights such as Valentin, Jason (Steve Burton), Sonny (Maurice Benard) and even Julian (William deVry) will be working together with law enforcement Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to take Cassandra down.

In other news, although the rumor mill states that Michael Easton may be leaving due to the danger surrounding him. Finn’s romantic storyline indicates that he may be at the start of a love triangle when Hayden (Rebecca Budig) returns with his baby in tow. General Hospital spoilers state that Felicia (Kristina Wagner) will soon tell Anna that she shouldn’t push Finn away and follow her feelings. She will remind her that although they do seem like an incompatible couple, opposites do attract. With that in mind, it seems as if Anna will be open to a genuine romance with Finn. But how long will their happiness last?