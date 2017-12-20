‘The Bachelor Canada’ Spoilers: Chris Leroux’s Final Rose Pick Revealed, What’s Ahead In The Season 3 Finale?

It is time for the finale of The Bachelor Canada, and spoilers tease that things will get intense. Gossip guru Reality Steve typically focuses on the American version of the show, but he seemingly managed to get spoilers regarding Chris Leroux’s season, and he didn’t hold back on revealing what he learned. Which lady will get the final rose and what is the couple’s supposed status now?

Reality Steve’s Bachelor Canada spoilers came via Twitter about a month ago. He noted that he would probably regret sharing what he had learned, as he typically does not follow the Canadian franchise and doesn’t pay attention to the contestants or spoilers. However, details regarding Chris Leroux’s final rose pick, and the pair’s current status fell into his lap, so he decided to reveal what he knew.

The gossip king correctly detailed that the final two would be Lyndsey Gavin and Mikaela Wightman. Reality Steve said that his source for these Bachelor Canada spoilers was reliable, and he felt confident sharing what he had been told. He indicates that Chris gives his final rose to Mikaela but adds that Leroux didn’t propose during that final rose ceremony. Steve didn’t share any specifics beyond that, so everybody will have to tune in to see how that last rose ceremony goes.

Tonight is the night. Everything has been leading up to this moment where Chris chooses the woman who will receive his final rose????. The finale of #BachelorCA airs TONIGHT 9PM ET only on @w_network! pic.twitter.com/mCYYfRWOfg — Bachelor Canada (@BachCan) December 20, 2017

How is the romance going for Chris and Mikaela post-filming? Unfortunately, Reality Steve’s Bachelor Canada spoilers indicate that Leroux and Wightman split about a week after filming. As of late November, when these spoilers emerged, the two had not reunited. Viewers will get updates on what played out between Chris, Mikaela, and Lyndsey during Wednesday night’s finale, and people will curious to see if these Bachelor Canada spoilers turn out to be accurate.

Will Leroux and Wightman be truthful about what happened with their relationship or will they try to convince people that they are still together? Is it possible that Chris and Mikaela managed to reconcile after these spoilers of Reality Steve’s emerged? Viewers will see how the rest of Season 3 plays out during the Bachelor Canada finale featuring Chris Leroux, Mikaela Wightman, and Lyndsey Gavin on Wednesday night, and fans are buzzing about the possibilities regarding what lies ahead.