The WWE has signed some huge names over the past two years from huge indie promotions like Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Professional Wrestling. Names like Bobby Roode, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Eric Young, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly have arrived and immediately made an impact in the WWE. As 2017 comes to a close, it doesn’t look like the WWE is slowing down as reports indicate that four more huge indie stars may be on their way to the WWE in 2018.

War Machine Coming To WWE?

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via 411mania), the tag team of War Machine is headed to the WWE very soon. The report indicates that the team has not signed with the WWE yet, but they are in the process of doing medical checks and background checks at this time.

War Machine wrestled at the Ring of Honor TV tapings this past weekend, and after taking a surprising loss to Coast 2 Coast, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that they bowed to the audience in what looked like a goodbye to Ring of Honor.

War Machine is a huge tag team that consists of Hanson and Raymond Rowe. They held the Ring of Honor tag team titles one time and also held the IWGP tag team titles twice in New Japan. When they sign, War Machine is likely to head to WWE NXT.

Is Ricochet Finally Signing With The WWE?

WWE rumors swirled for much of this year that indie sensation Ricochet was coming to the WWE. However, those died down when the signing never occurred, although Ricochet finished up his contractual work for Lucha Underground, where he worked as Prince Puma.

Now, PWInsider reports that Ricochet may finally be on the verge of signing with the WWE. The report indicates that Impact Wrestling tried to sign him, but those plans fell through, and it looks like Ricochet will finally sign and arrive at the WWE Performance Center to learn the WWE-style of wrestling.

Ricochet is one of the more exciting wrestlers in the indies and will likely work in WWE NXT although there is a chance he could be a nice replacement for Neville on 205 Live as well, with some dream matches possibly with Hideo Itami.

Ricochet is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion in New Japan, and he held the NEVER Openweight six-man title three times in the promotion as well. He has also held titles in Dragon Gate and was a two-time Lucha Underground Champion.

What Woman Might Be Coming To WWE In 2018?

There will be a number of women showing up in the WWE in 2018, especially with the recently announced female Royal Rumble match. According to IWNerd, there is a “very prominent female independent talent” that is coming to the WWE in 2018, although a name was not mentioned in the article.

Possible names for the WWE to reach out to include former Ring of Honor star Taeler Hendrix, Rosemary from Impact Wrestling, former Impact star Angelina Love, and Ivelisse Velez of Lucha Underground.