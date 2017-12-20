‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Thinks Brittany Cartwright Has Handled His Cheating ‘Really Well’

Jax Taylor was impressed to see how his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, handled the news of his affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend Faith Stowers.

During a new interview, Jax Taylor spoke out about Brittany Cartwright’s demeanor in recent months, revealing that she’s handled his ongoing cheating scandal quite well.

“I think Brittany is handling all this really well,” Jax Taylor explained to The Daily Dish on December 20.

According to Jax Taylor, it’s tough to deal with relationship issues playing out on a nationally televised series. In addition, Brittany Cartwright has more drama to deal with from their fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars, a number of whom have also been involved with Jax Taylor.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Jax Taylor has hooked up with Kristen Doute and Faith Stowers and dated Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright. The SUR Restaurant bartender was also briefly linked to hostess Lala Kent, who he attempted to hook up with during Season 4.

“It takes a strong person,” Jax Taylor continued. “I’m just very grateful that she loves me as much as she does and wants to see this work.”

Brittany Cartwright loves Jax Taylor so much that she actually wasted no time getting back together with him after he cheated. While she previously told Taylor that she would not forgive him if the cheating rumor was confirmed, which it was, she ended up back in his bed a short time later.

Jax Taylor began dating Brittany Cartwright during Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules after meeting the Kentucky native in Las Vegas.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

As fans will recall, Jax Taylor dated Carmen Dickman and Tiffany Matthews during the show’s third season but after attempting to juggle the two women, he ended up single. From there, Taylor continued on with his playboy ways before striking up his romance with Brittany Cartwright.

After admitting to cheating on Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor faced allegations of cheating more than once but it remains unclear how many times he was unfaithful to his girlfriend.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.