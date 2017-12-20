Jana Duggar And Rumored Boyfriend, Caleb Williams, Spotted In Jordyn’s Birthday Video At Duggar Family Home

Jana Duggar has faced many courting and dating rumors this past year. With all of her sisters in their twenties married and many of her younger brothers following suit, there has been growing pressure for the 27-year-old Duggar to find a husband as well. Out of all the rumors involving different men, Caleb Williams has stood the test of time as the most likely boyfriend of Jana Duggar.

In 2017, the unmarried Duggar has been linked to Jonathan Hartono and Jacob Wilson. After dating rumors began to swirl, both men came clean and clearly stated that they were not courting Jim Bob Duggar’s eldest daughter.

Jonathan Hartono, who took down his Instagram account when the courting rumor intensified, announced on the account that he “definitely did not have a 1 on 1 date with Mr. Duggar” and that he is “not courting Jana,” ending the post with a hashtag, “#stillsingle.”

Jacob Wilson, a long-time friend, also spoke heatedly about how he is not in a relationship with Jana Duggar.

“So yeah I just wanna say that this is total bunk,” he said according to the Hollywood Gossip. “We are not in a relationship. [W]e’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! we just happen to be in the same picture so of course, the media has to make up a story about it to sell.”

Considering that all men who have been untruthfully linked to Jana came out with a resounding no, the fact that Caleb Williams has not done so is giving the fans of Counting On a lot of fodder for gossip.

After being spotted at the Duggar family’s home several times, he appeared in Jordyn Duggar’s ninth birthday party video, showing how he is a regular part of the family.

Caleb travels a lot for work, but it looks like his other commitments have not limited him from being present in all the important Duggar family functions. Even on Thanksgiving, he posted a picture on his Instagram that hinted that he was around the family home during the holiday.

“That looks like the Duggars house,” a follower commented.

The fans want to know if they are indeed dating, so much so that they have taken to Instagram to ask him directly. When he posted a picture of wedding decoration, the fans asked him if the event was for him and Jana.

A fan questioned, “You and Jana?”

He also seems to have built rapport with all her siblings, including infamous Josh Duggar.

The rumor about Jana Duggar dating Caleb Williams first sparked when the Duggar family uploaded a picture from a luncheon that featured the businessman.