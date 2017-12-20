Malia Obama Spotted Partying Several Times Since Entering Harvard

Malia Obama has been spotted partying at several places since beginning school at Harvard, witnessed are alleging. The last headline made by the former first daughter pertained to a new boyfriend she was seen passionately kissing at a football pregame in November. She was also seen smoking a cigarette despite cameras being present, clearly unconcerned about the media attention.

Radar Online reports that several witnesses have stated that the 19-year-old freshman is “boozing” her way through the school year. Among some of the things that sources have claimed to see, one shares that Malia Obama was swearing a lot and a few others noticed she was drunk on different occasions.

“Damn, I saw Malia Obama in Cambridge, MA tonight. She was beautiful, but cursing like any other college student,” one wrote on social media September 8.

“Just saw a very lit Malia Obama in Harvard square,” someone wrote on September 23.

In October, Obama was seen at Beantown’s Royale Nightclub, where an onlooker said Malia was “chillin’ with her friends.” She was seen at Boston House of Blues to watch Louis the Child that month as well.

Prior to Malia Obama being photographed with her new boyfriend at the Harvard-Yale football game in New Haven, Connecticut, in November, she was on a bus at the Massachusetts Turnpike the night before. According to an eyewitness, Malia was “wasted.”

“Definitely just saw Malia Obama at a rest stop on the Pike wasted with her Harvard homies. She’s mad tall and def wasted,” wrote the spy.

One former student at Harvard wrote on social media that they wouldn’t be surprised if all of Malia’s partying “showed up on her first semester report card,” adding that it’s “party hearty freshman fall, boo-hoo come January!”

Malia Obama has been photographed twerking at rock concerts, rolling around on the ground rocking out at Lollapalooza, and seen puffing on hand-rolled cigarettes. While she’s doing what most college students her age partake in, she makes news because she’s a celebrity and is Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter. She and 16-year-old sister Sasha Obama grew up in the White House, and people are curious to learn what direction their lives are taking.

As reported by the Daily Mail in November, Malia Obama is dating Rory Farquharson, 19. He hails from Britain and is the former head boy of the U.K.’s prestigious Ruby School. He has a relative who once worked for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Information is scant on Rory’s relationship with Malia at this point. After she planted a kiss on him at the tailgating event for the Yale-Harvard game, he skyrocketed to fame. His family explained to the press that he was visiting the states when he was with Malia.

It’s unknown how serious Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson are since nothing more has been reported on the pair. If Rory is living in England while dating her, they definitely in a long-distance relationship.