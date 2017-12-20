Jinger Duggar Gets Junk Food For Birthday, Not Baby News – Ignores Pregnancy & Family Questions With Husband

Jinger Duggar’s birthday is just four days before Christmas, which means that presents are pouring into her house at this time of the year. While other married Duggar couples are getting the gift of pregnancy and babies, Jinger is enjoying all the junk food and attention that she receives from her husband and friends. With even Joseph and Kendra, who got married this September, announcing their first pregnancy, it looks like the soon-to-be birthday girl and her pastor husband are enjoying their life as a couple.

The 23-year-old Duggar and her 30-year-old husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary this November. Almost all Duggar couples on Counting On, a reality TV series based on the lives of the children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, had announced that they were expecting their first baby before they reached their first anniversary.

Counting On fans have not been able to figure out the reason behind Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo delaying her pregnancy. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, and now, Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, two couples who got married this year, both announced the impending arrival of their first baby three months into their marriage. Jinger’s older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, all announced their first pregnancy before they spent 12 months together with their husbands.

So, it is a little surprising to the fans to see Jinger delay starting a family.

A fan wrote underneath a video Jinger and Jeremy posted, “When is Jinger going to announce she’s expecting?”

“Praying for you Jinger. Hope you get pregnant soon,” another wrote. “Your babies will be gorgeous too.”

“Maybe they’re not waiting,” another speculated. “Maybe she’s having trouble conceiving. Give the poor girl a break, when she’s pregnant they’ll announce it.”

Until she has baby news to share, she has plenty of people who cherish her to spend time worrying. She recently showed off the “junk food” that she received in the mail for her 24th birthday from her dear friend.

The snack is an edible Scrabbles, which speaks to the chocolate-loving and boardgame-loving birthday girl.

“If you don’t like the word your opponent has made, do you just eat it?” a fan asked playfully.

In the meantime, her husband is also doing a great job of showing appreciation for her.

Grateful she’s mine. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 16, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

He regularly posts on Instagram that he is grateful to have Jinger as his wife.

Jinger is turning 24 on December 21, 2017.