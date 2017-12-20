Brad Pitt 2017: Angelina Jolie’s Ex Getting Back Together With Gwyneth Paltrow? Actor Is Reportedly Moving On

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain to be one of the most talked-about pairs in Hollywood despite their shocking split in September 2016. The Maleficent actress reportedly filed for divorce because of Brad’s addiction to alcohol. The couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized, but new reports are already suggesting that the Fight Club actor is ready to move on.

Rumors suggest that Brad Pitt is now dating again, more than a year since the infamous “Brangelina” split. An unnamed source told Radar Online that the Troy star has been going out with ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow lately.

The anonymous insider claimed that 45-year-old actress is currently comforting the ex-partner of Angelina Jolie. Most fans know that Gwyneth Paltrow also came from a failed marriage. Hence, she understands what Brad Pitt is going through right now.

Brad, for his part, is reportedly thankful that he and Gwyneth have remained friends despite their bitter past. The duo developed feelings for each other while filming the 1995 movie Seven. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got engaged after several months of dating. However, their wedding plans were called off after Paltrow backed out since she was not ready for marriage at that time.

Now that the ex-pair is going out again, some fans cannot help but speculate that they could possibly get back together anytime soon since they are both single. However, the tipster has clarified that Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow do not have plans to reunite as a couple. The two celebrities are merely friends who enjoy each other’s company.

“This isn’t about flirting or trying to rewrite their past, but two mature adults bonding over a lot of shared experiences.”

Meanwhile, People reports that Brad Pitt is now starting to move on from Angelina Jolie. A source told the news outlet that the Allied actor is now back in New York and is “casually dating.” The insider said the ex-fiancé of Gwyneth Paltrow has been seeing women lately, but he is not ready to be in another “serious” relationship yet.

#BradPitt is officially back in the dating game, over a year after his split from Angelina Jolie. https://t.co/o8dLBAwTXq — InStyle (@InStyle) December 20, 2017

Reports claim that the 54-year-old actor wants to focus more on becoming a better father to his six children — Shiloh, 10; Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. The World War Z previously revealed that there has been a lot of changes in his lifestyle since his estranged wife filed for divorce last year. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie!