‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Takes Aim At Cheater Jax Taylor: ‘I Hate Him For What He Did’

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been going through hard times on Vanderpump Rules and off-screen due to his cheating, months after the scandal played out during filming, things between them are still tense.

During a recent interview, the SUR Restaurant waitress opened up about her feelings about Jax Taylor’s cheating and admitted that she hates her boyfriend for being unfaithful to her after two years of dating.

“I’m so mad at him. I hate him for what he did to me,” an emotional Brittany Cartwright revealed during an appearance on E!’s The Daily Pop on December 19.

While Brittany Cartwright is still upset about Jax Taylor sleeping with Faith Stowers, she told the hosts of The Daily Pop that she can’t make her love for the cheating reality star go away. She also said that she never thought she would be someone who stayed with a man who cheated on her.

“I never thought if I found out he cheated on me I would stay,” she admitted. “That’s something that I have said for years, but I don’t know. You can’t just turn it off.”

On Vanderpump Rules, Brittany Cartwright informed Jax Taylor that if the rumors against him were true, she would immediately move out and take their dogs. Then, just one episode later, Taylor confirmed that he had cheated. However, despite Cartwright’s claims, she didn’t leave Taylor and actually slept with him later on during the episode.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been fairly silent on Instagram and Twitter in recent weeks as their fans and followers continue to flood them with backlash. As many have seen, viewers of Vanderpump Rules, and some of the show’s stars, weren’t thrilled to hear that Taylor had cheated, nor were they happy with Cartwright’s decision to take him back.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for about two and a half years and over the summer, they starred in the first season of their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

