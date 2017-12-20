NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Trading Nets Pick For A ‘Transformational Player,’ According To NBA Executive

The outcome of the 2017-18 NBA season is expected to play a major role in the decision of LeBron James in the summer of 2018. With their goal to reclaim the NBA championship title, the Cleveland Cavaliers obviously need to add another superstar in order to strengthen their chance of beating the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series. In most rumors involving the Cavaliers, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick emerged as the main trade chip.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, though the Cavs are open for another blockbuster deal, one general manager revealed that the Cavs aren’t willing to give up the Nets’ pick. The pick is reportedly Cleveland’s “Plan B” if LeBron James leaves for the second time in 2018 free agency. However, an NBA executive believes there’s still a chance the Cavaliers will be dealing the Nets’ pick, especially if a “transformational player” will be available on the market.

Of course, those are only the opinions of an opposing general manager and an NBA executive. But, in September, after sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, Cavs general manager told Sam Amico of Amico Hoops that they have every intention of keeping or using the Nets’ pick. This means that another blockbuster trade is highly possible before the February 8 deadline.

Keeping the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick could be one of the major reasons why LeBron James will choose to leave. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

As said by the anonymous NBA executive, the Cavaliers will only consider trading the Nets’ pick for a “transformational player.” “Transformational player” is someone who could help them beat any team in a best-of-seven series, specifically the Golden State Warriors. Since the offseason, there are several NBA superstars who are linked to the Cavs.

These include DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George, DeAndre Jordan, and Marc Gasol. As of now, even without Isaiah Thomas, the Cavaliers continue to establish an impressive performance with a 23-9 record in the Eastern Conference. On Christmas day, they will have the opportunity to test their current roster against the Warriors.

Unfortunately, Stephen Curry and Thomas are unexpected to play due to injury. Still, the game will give the Cavs an insight if they stand a chance against the team who embarrassed them in the 2017 NBA Finals. It will also help them decide if they will be needing to give up the Nets’ pick for a superstar or not.