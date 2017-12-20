Brad Pitt Reportedly Begs Angelina Jolie To Spend Christmas With Kids

Brad Pitt has been fighting for his rights with his six kids amid his divorce proceedings with wife Angelina Jolie. Brangelina parted ways in September 2016, and Angie filed for divorce the following month, seeking physical custody of their children. Since then, the actor has been doing his best just to be with his kids, but she’s been reportedly cutting him off. Now, it seems that the Fight Club actor is already begging his wife just to spend Christmas with the kids.

An insider recently spoke with In Touch Weekly and revealed that Brad Pitt is already desperate to have his kids this Christmas. The source said that the 54-year-old actor is doing anything that he can and even begging Angelina Jolie despite having a hard time with it. However, he believes that Angie will allow him to spend time with the kids alone, especially if she feels his sincerity.

Jolie and the kids were out last week at the National Geographic exhibit in Times Square, which is reportedly one of their holiday trips that she started early. According to the source, the actress plans to have more holiday getaways with her children at least until the first week of January 2018. That said, Brad Pitt is determined to have more time with their kids in the face of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

“He’s doing whatever it takes, whether it be begging, pleading or cajoling Angelina to make it happen. It’s not easy. But he feels if he’s earnest, caring and demonstrates how the children need their father, Angelina will allow him some quality time alone with the kids and maybe even entertain negotiations on the divorce. That’s what he’s hoping for.”

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Their impending divorce is what gives Brad Pitt difficulties spending time with the kids as it’s Jolie who has more control over it. The source went on to say that the actress might take the kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, abroad during the holidays. Apparently, if it happens, spending Christmas with them wouldn’t come in handy for the actor.

Brad Pitt is reportedly modest and nice to Jolie, but she’s turning him down, especially when he asks about their children. However, the actor would do whatever it takes just to have more time with the kids this Christmas. The Maleficent actress accused her estranged husband of being emotionally abusive to their children, which the latter denied.

Jolie recently admitted during The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast that she already felt heaviness with Brad Pitt while working on their first movie collaboration, By The Sea. The film tells the story of a struggling couple trying to save their marriage when they meet a young couple during a vacation. Brangelina met and fell in love on the set of their 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where fans speculated that they cheated on Jennifer Aniston.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent 12 years together.