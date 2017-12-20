Princess Charlotte Follows Kate Middleton’s Frugal Fashion Ways, Wears Recycled Blue Dress For Holiday Card

Like mother, like daughter! Kate Middleton has been spotted recycling outfits on countless occasions, and now Princess Charlotte seems to be following in her mom’s fashionable footsteps! Prince William and Kate Middleton recently released their 2017 Christmas card, where they posed with their two adorable toddlers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal family of four decided on a blue Christmas theme for their photo shoot, and they all wore color-coordinated outfits. Princess Charlotte stood out in the family portrait, flashing a playful smile as she posed in front of her perfectly polished mother. The 2-year-old toddler wore a cute floral-patterned blue frock with a matching hair bow and blue patent shoes.

Many royal watchers noticed that Princess Charlotte’s cute ensemble is a recycled one, which isn’t so surprising since Kate Middleton is a fan of re-wearing outfits herself. E! News reported that the little princess first wore the blue dress in public during the royal family’s tour in Germany in July this year.

Upon arriving in Berlin, Princess Charlotte was spotted in the blue floral dress with puff sleeves as she stepped off the plane accompanied by her parents and older brother. She was also wearing the same exact hair bow and Mary Jane flats.

While Princess Charlotte’s dress remains to be unidentified, it is most probably a bespoke piece from Kate Middleton’s favorite children’s fashion designer. According to People, the 35-year-old royal often dresses her daughter in similar designs made by a London-based brand, Pepa & Co.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

The royal’s holiday card isn’t the first time for the public to spot Kate Middleton’s mini fashionista to repeat an outfit. Another one of Princess Charlotte’s popular outfits was the red summer dress she first wore during the Trooping the Colour Parade in June. The little tot wore the same dress a month later for her family’s trip to Poland, where she was famously spotted throwing an adorable tantrum.

Kate Middleton tries to comfort Princess Charlotte during their family trip to Poland in July. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s pastel blue suit-and-skirt combo in this year’s holiday card is also a recycled outfit. According to Pop Sugar, the ensemble is made by Catherine Walker and the Duchess of Cambridge first donned it last year for her Netherlands tour. Also, Prince George’s striped blue shirt appears to be the same one he wore for his official birthday portrait in July.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family Christmas card was said to be taken early this year at the Kensington Palace. The royal couple is expecting their third child in April 2018.