Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Keeps It Classy On Social Media, Tells Fans To ‘F**k Off’

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann continues to stay classy on social media. She recently jokingly tweeted that her mom is pregnant with her seventh child, re-ignited a feud with Nene Leakes, and now she is telling critics of her friendly relationship with her mother to “f**k off.”

Biermann Claims Her Antics On Social Media Is All In Good Fun

Biermann told TooFab that she understands that she is in the public eye and that people are interested in what she does, but ultimately her life doesn’t affect her fans. The 20-year-old and her mom, Kim Zolciak of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, have been known to cause a stir on social media, but Biermann says it is all in good fun. That was her mindset when she tweeted her mom was expecting again.

“My mom posted a video of me on her Snapchat that really irritated me, so I was sitting downstairs with two of my best friends, and I was like, you know what, I’m gonna tweet that she’s expecting,” Biermann said.

She went on to reveal that she never thought it would take off as fast as it did, but it was everywhere within minutes. Biermann said she was dying laughing, and her mom wasn’t even mad, she just wondered what was wrong with her daughter.

But not everyone finds Biermann and Zolciak’s online relationship funny. Kenya Moore, one of Zolciak’s costars on RHOA, had a problem when Zolciak asked Chrissy Teigen via Twitter who her daughter had to blow to get John Legend tickets.

Brielle Biermann says that you can never be too friendly with your parents, and ultimately, it’s her life, and she can do what she wants. She and her mom are super close, she knows she is her favorite, and she enjoys messing with her.

Biermann Continues To Trash Her Mom’s RHOA Co-stars

Apparently, the young reality star also likes messing with her mom’s co-stars. According to People Magazine, Biermann commented on a photo of Leakes, Moore, and Cynthia Bailey that asked followers to name the girl group, and she answered “Xstinct.” It was a play on Kandi Burruss’ group name, Xscape, and fans weren’t amused.

Biermann replied that people need to relax and it’s all fun and games, adding that she wishes the “golden girls” happiness.

paradise A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Kim Zolciak Encourages Her Daughter’s Questionable Behavior

Zolciak continued to display her unconventional parenting style this past week on Snapchat when, according to the Daily Mail, she asked her daughter to bare her breasts. The since-deleted post was apparently meant for Khloe Kardashian, to tell the reality star how big her boobs were going to be during pregnancy.

Brielle Biermann responded by grabbing her breasts and asking if Kardashian really wanted to see them.