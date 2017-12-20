Kate Middleton Proves To Be Just Like The Rest Of Us As She And Prince Prepare To Welcome Another Baby

There is no question that the Duchess of Cambridge, most commonly known as Kate Middleton, is one of the most beloved royals of all time. Often compared to her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana, Middleton has consistently earned herself a favorable spotlight due to not only her beauty and fashion sense but her ability to make herself identifiable to the masses.

The mother of two, with another on the way, made headlines when she drove herself to her own Vogue cover shoot a couple of years back, for which she applied her own makeup. She and Prince William have also always spoken about the closeness they have with their children, noting that they ensure to be hands-on, Earlier this year, it was made known that the Duke and Duchess even had specific rules about screen-time and gadgets. Those being that their little ones are not allowed to use computers and smartphones while instead encouraging Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play outside and have meaningful and educational real-life experiences.

A source spoke about the royals’ rules, as AOL relays.

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination.”

Most recently, Kate has proven once more that she is nearly like the rest of us by once again recycling some of her designer wear. Pregnant Kate most stepped out for a children’s party donning a lovely coat she first wore in 2014. The duchess sported the tweed coat initially while she and Prince William visited New York.

Marie Claire notes yet another time this pregnancy that Kate has re-worn past looks.

“This isn’t the first outfit that Kate has re-worn during her current pregnancy. She wore a black Diane von Furstenberg gown in November, which she’d also been seen wearing in 2014. Good to know that she’s human, like the rest of us. “

This is just one more reason that the masses respect the beautiful royal so much. Middleton has access to whatever fashions she wishes and the financial ability to get her hands on whatever new styles are made available, yet Kate chooses to re-wear classic looks from years gone by. This doesn’t, however, mean that Duchess Kate doesn’t splurge every once in awhile. It seems that for royal tour wardrobe prep, Kate has her personal stylist set out to find attire that suits the locale and culture of the destination.

Pregnant Kate Middleton just recycled a Diane Von Furstenberg dress that @MeghanMarkle has also worn before https://t.co/smtzNDvmWf — ES Lifestyle (@ESLifeandStyle) November 8, 2017

The royal couple’s latest tour is set to happen in early 2018 while Middleton is still expecting. As Harper’s Bazaar notes, Kate and William will be heading to Norway and Sweden for a late-winter tour.