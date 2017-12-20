Catt Sadler has left what she calls her “dream job” at E! after learning that her E! News co-host Jason Kennedy has been making double her salary for years. Sadler explained that in addition to hosting the news, she was asked to also host the midday show, Daily Pop, so she was doing double duty for half the money. Now, fans of Catt Sadler are angry and are sharing their support for Sadler on Twitter with #TeamSadler and #BoycottE to express their displeasure about the pay disparity.

Catt Sadler Shared Her Reasons For Leaving E!

Catt Sadler announced her exit on Monday and released a statement yesterday explaining to fans that upon finding out that Jason Kennedy was making double her salary after being at E! for the same amount of time, she approached the network to right the perceived wrong. She was further insulted with a pitiful raise in salary to renew her contract, according to Variety.

“Coincidentally, around this same time an executive from E brought something alarming to my attention — namely, that there was a massive disparity in pay between my similarly situated male co-host and myself. More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was.”

“E! was very surprised that she’s leaving,” a source told us https://t.co/v1mqk9N9Hb — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2017

Catt Sadler Tells Her Fans “Know Your Worth”

Catt Sadler was understandably hurt by feeling that the place and job she loved was not showing her the amount of respect she deserved as a professional and as a woman. Sadler continued her statement to fans to let them know that though she desperately wanted to stay at E!, she simply couldn’t and maintain self-respect.

“I have two decades experience in broadcasting and started at the network the very same year as my close friend and colleague [James Kennedy] that I adore. But how can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him? Or at least come close? How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?”

Particularly right now in the era of #MeToo and solidarity among women, Catt Sadler said she thought the time was right to stand up and leave E!. Sadler said that she wanted to stand with all the “countless brave women” who came forward over the last year. Ironically, E! is largely geared toward women and has a largely female audience, yet there is a wage gap when it comes to paying on-air talent.

Catt Sadler Leaves E! News After Learning Co-Host Jason Kennedy Earns 'Double' Her Salary https://t.co/GHSbjjvTj7 — shar carter (@_SharCarter) December 20, 2017

Catt Sadler Has The Support Of Her Fans On Twitter

Catt Sadler, as a single mother of two boys, said it was hard to leave E!, but she urges her fans — particularly her female fans — who make up more than half of the audience of the E! Entertainment Network to “know your worth.” HuffPost shared a statement from E! which says they pay people based on their role and that gender plays no part in salary.

“E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

But this chapter has spurred Sadler on, and she says she is now a woman on a mission. Fans of Sadler seem to have her back, starting to share #teamSadler and #boycottE on Twitter.

Others are sending Catt Sadler messages of support in her new adventure.