Ben Affleck Off The Wagon? ‘Justice League’ Star Spotted ‘Stumbling’ And ‘Disoriented’

Ben Affleck is having trouble shaking his alcohol addiction. The Justice League star reportedly checked into rehab a second time after onlookers spotted him stumbling outside a Los Angeles treatment facility last week. Is Affleck off the wagon?

Affleck Checks Into Rehab

Affleck was spotted leaving the rehab facility with two ladies, who are presumably his sober coaches. The actor is believed to have visited a Buddhist center in the area before returning to the facility later that same evening. When coming back to the rehab center, which features out-patient classes, one of the women was supporting Affleck by his arm.

As soon as she noticed the cameras, however, she dropped his arm, and the trio continued as usual. It is unknown if Affleck is simply attending sessions at the center as part of his previous rehab stint or if he has experienced another relapse.

What Caused Affleck’s Relapse?

Affleck initially enrolled himself in rehab last March after years of substance abuse. Affleck completed the rehab program and seemed to be on the right track. His decision to get help came after his shocking divorce from Jennifer Garner, whom he had been with for over a decade.

There’s no telling what may have caused Affleck’s apparent relapse, though his name has been brought up in the sexual harassment controversy that has crippled Hollywood over the past few months. In addition to Affleck’s connections with Harvey Weinstein, he was recently accused of inappropriately touching Hilarie Burton’s chest while promoting a film.

Ben Affleck discussed Hilarie Burton's groping claims against him in a new interview https://t.co/UXSnnAYV5t — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 17, 2017

Jennifer Garner Moves On

While Affleck tries to get his life back in order, Jennifer Garner is doing her best raising their three children. The actress was recently spotted going to church over the weekend and appeared happier than ever. Despite all the drama surrounding Affleck, Garner arrived at church in a better mood than we’ve seen in a long time.

In fact, Garner couldn’t help but smile for the cameras as she made her way inside wearing a flowing white blouse and black skirt. Affleck was not spotted with Garner, and she has not said anything about his return to rehab.

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner bonding over their broken hearts?https://t.co/YUpZexyxXV — Suzy Kerr (@Suzy_Kerr) December 19, 2017

Garner Opens Up About Losing Affleck

Garner opened up about her split with Affleck this past November. The actress admitted that the divorce came as a huge shock to her and her children. She also revealed that this is not the way she thought her life would go and confessed that she doesn’t like being alone or raising three kids as a single mom.

If Affleck is back in rehab, then Garner will have her hands full while he is away. We can only hope that the actor gets the help he really needs this time and can avoid relapsing in the future.

Earlier this year, Affleck was spotted spending time with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. An insider claims that Affleck’s struggle with alcohol addiction is an ongoing process and that he is currently focused on raising his kids and growing his relationship with Shookus. The actor opened up about his alcohol struggles on Facebook this past March, assuring fans that he is trying his best to beat his addiction.

Ben Affleck has not yet addressed the latest rounds of rumors surrounding his addiction.