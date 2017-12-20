Gwen Stefani Congratulates Blake Shelton For Winning ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Gwen Stefani was the picture of a proud girlfriend last night at The Voice Season 13 after Blake Shelton nabbed his sixth win with contestant Chloe Kohanski. Although she didn’t appear on stage, Gwen made sure to be there and celebrate with her beau.

The 48-year-old singer posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night during the live finale results show, where she appeared to be watching from backstage. When Blake Shelton’s protege was announced as this season’s winner, Gwen couldn’t hide her excitement.

“Blakey won!” she screams in one clip.

After the show, Gwen and her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, all rushed to greet the country superstar. Blake and Gwen stayed backstage to celebrate with the show’s staff, who all poked fun at Blake’s blazer with a glittered “Sexiest Man Alive” written at the back.

Gwen’s sons took turns in wearing the “SMA” coat–an outfit he specifically chose for the finale show as a humorous nod to his new People Magazine title. Later, Gwen joined in the fun and donned the blazer herself.

The Voice will always be special for Blake and Gwen, as this was where their romance began. Blake Shelton has been with the show since it started, while Gwen Stefani served as a coach for Seasons 7, 9, and 12. In 2015, the two started a relationship following their respective divorces.

It's been a sexy year for @blakeshelton and he wants the world to know at the #VoiceFinale. ???? pic.twitter.com/SEnNqJNkYT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

The Voice Season 13 is Blake Shelton’s sixth victory. He holds the record for the most wins since the show began in 2011. According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani is “super proud” of the country crooner that she even planned a sweet surprise for him prior to the finale show.

“Gwen is super proud that her man Blake is the coach [who’s] won the most ever on The Voice,” an insider revealed.

Gwen has seen the countless hours Blake has dedicated to helping his artists and she feels confident that he will win yet again. However, win or lose, Gwen is planning to indulge Blake with a romantic surprise after the show and spoil him in the bedroom.

Though Gwen Stefani wasn’t part of the coaching panel this season, she is still very much a part of the show, thanks to her romance with Blake. Throughout the season, Blake Shelton was often teased about being with the gorgeous pop/punk icon. In last night’s finale show, Adam Levine even made fun of the two’s relationship.

“Why would Gwen Stefani date [Blake Shelton]? Like why? Look at him!”

Blake and Gwen also performed their hit holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” in a previous episode.