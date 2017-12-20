What Is Lala Kent’s Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett’s Net Worth?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett confirmed their relationship earlier this month and now, new details about the movie producer have been revealed.

As fans of the Vanderpump Rules star have seen on the show and on social media, Lala Kent has been living the good life since her relationship with Randall Emmett began and understandably so. He’s worth a reported $8 million.

As Lala Kent continues to enjoy spending time at mansions and in private jets, Earn The Necklace has revealed that the 46-year-old Miami native started his career in the world of entertainment as the personal assistant of Mark Wahlberg. He then met George Furla in 1998 and ultimately launched Emmett/Furla Films.

Several years later, in 2013, Randall Emmett and George Furla teamed up with Dubai-based film financier Oasis Ventures Entertainment and their company’s name was changed to Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films (EFO).

In recent years, Randall Emmett produced a number of films, including Escape to Grizzly Mountain, Silence, Andrew Dice Clay: I’m Over Here Now, 88 Minutes, Half Past Dead, 2 Guns, Finding Rin Tin Tin, Wonderland, Lone Survivor, The Wicker Man, Day of the Dead, Escape Plan, Amityville: The Awakening, and Aftermath.

Randall Emmett is currently working on the upcoming film Reprisal, which stars Bruce Willis and Olivia Culpo.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett managed to keep their relationship under wraps for over a year, they were ultimately caught kissing one another on December 7 at a party in Los Angeles at at SLS Hotel. As Page Six revealed to readers earlier this week, Kent and Emmett stayed glued to one another’s side throughout the bash and were later seen leaving the party together. The outlet also revealed that Emmett’s divorce from actress Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, had not yet been finalized.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.