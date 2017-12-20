‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Abbotts Prepare For Dina’s Last Christmas, Jack Hits Rock Bottom?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina’s (Marla Adams) death could rock the Abbott family in the coming months. While Dina’s death will hit Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) hard, Jack (Peter Bergman) will unravel, prompting his family to worry about his well-being.

According to Soap Central, Jack’s family has been worried that he’s taking on too much by being the Jabot CEO, handling Hilary’s show, and caring for Dina at home. He doesn’t want to put his mother in a long-term care facility as he doesn’t want to turn his back on her now. He wants to spend whatever time Dina has left with her. He feels as if they lost too much time being apart for so many years.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley believes he should hire a nurse and spend time with her after work and on his days off from work. However, Jack doesn’t want to do that. He wants to spend every possible moment with Dina before it’s too late. He believes this could be her last Christmas.

The Y&R writers will give Dina one last Christmas to reconnect with her family. Young and the Restless spoilers tease the storyline is moving quickly, and it won’t be too long before Marla Adams impresses the viewers with her substantial acting skills filming Dina’s death scene.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will continue to unravel as he will deal with being ousted as Jabot’s CEO. To make matters even more difficult for him, Dina will take a turn for the worse, and he will lose his mother. It will be a difficult time for Jack, and his siblings will try to reach him as he spirals downward.

The buzz on social media suggested that after Dina’s death and losing his CEO position at Jabot, Jack will start abusing painkillers as a way to cope. Perhaps, he will try to hide it from his family for a few months.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina’s death will be devastating to Jack. He was enjoying getting to know his mother and to only spend a few months with her seems very cruel to Jack.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.