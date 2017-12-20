Home and Away bid goodbye to Katarina Chapman, who died in a tragic car accident during Monday’s dramatic 2017 season finale episode. Katarina, portrayed by Pia Miller, is one of the show’s most popular characters and fans are wondering what’s next for the actress now that she has exited the hit soap opera.

In the season-ender, Kat decided to free her boyfriend Robbo from prison and go on the lam with him. Unfortunately, while attempting to escape Summer Bay forever, the couple ran into a collision with another vehicle. Robbo survived the crash, but Kat and the baby she was carrying didn’t.

As one beauty exits Summer Bay, a new one enters. The finale also introduced a new character named Jasmine Delaney, portrayed by Bachelorette alumna Sam Frost. Jasmine was the driver of the car that hit Kat’s

The 34-year-old actress spoke with TV Week to discuss her thoughts on her character’s death and how she feels about leaving the show, which she was a part of for three years.

Rumors about Kat’s death first came out in August after photos showed that Miller was filming a car crash scene.

Miller shared that her last day on set was “super emotional,” adding that it was difficult for her to accept that she won’t be returning to set and be around the cast and crew whom she has considered her extended family. Home and Away producer Lucy Addario also threw a nice exit ceremony for the actress.

On playing Kat, the headstrong policewoman, Miller said she loved her character’s versatility and strength. She also thought the two of them had a lot in common, making it easier to portray her on screen.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

As to what’s next for Pia Miller, the mother-of-two will likely focus on her family in the meantime. In November, she announced her engagement to boyfriend Tyson Mullane. The two began dating in 2016.

According to news.com.au, Miller was previously married to her ex-husband, footballer Brad Miller, for eight years until calling it quits in October 2015.

Pia Miller made her first appearance on Home and Away in February 2015 and has since become one of the well-loved regulars on the show. For her performance as Kat Chapman, she earned a nomination for Most Popular New Talent in the Logies, Australia’s biggest TV awards ceremony.