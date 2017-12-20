Melania Trump And Barron Sneak Away To Mar-a-Lago As President Trump’s $414 Billion Tax Loophole Causes Rage

President Donald Trump was expected to spend at least 11 days at Mar-a-Lago, but it wasn’t clear when First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump would join him. As reported by the Inquisitr, an alert for “VIP Movement” noted that an important person would arrive in Palm Beach on Wednesday, December 20. That alert was then updated to note that the “VIP Movement” would occur instead on Friday, December 22. The very important person was expected to leave Palm Beach on Monday, January 1, presumably giving Trump an 11-day vacation in Florida for Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

On Trump’s Twitter page, he wrote that if the “Tax Cut and Reform Bill” passes the House, “there will be a News Conference at The White House at approximately 1:00 P.M.,” presumably on Wednesday. Perhaps that’s why Trump might not leave the White House on Wednesday as initially planned, but it was a surprise to learn that Melania and Barron were already in Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Melania and Barron have already made their way down to Mar-a-Lago, where Barron was seen by journalist Stephen Moore. As reported by the Palm Beach Daily News, a World Affairs Council lecture was happening at Mar-a-Lago. The reporter who spoke about Trump’s agenda and the U.S. economy spotted Barron at some point during his time at Mar-a-Lago. Melania was there at Mar-a-Lago as well, according to an events director. Moore was one of Trump’s 2016 advisers during his campaign.

Maddow: GOP says they can't find the money to fund children's health insurance — but they wrote a real estate loophole for Pres. Trump that will cost $414 billion. pic.twitter.com/JOm5xx3mcz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 20, 2017

Those who expect Melania to do a lot of resting throughout the holidays might be in for a surprise. According to ABC News, Melania is expected to show up and host at least 20 holiday parties, according to the Office of the First Lady. With the White House decorated to the hilt and the Trumps expected to stay in Palm Beach and throw fabulous parties, buzz about who is footing the cost of such activities is floating around online. The title of the ABC News article asks, “Trump goes big with White House Christmas, but who pays?”

Other concerns about money have arisen in the midst of Trump’s holiday travel. As seen in the above MSNBC video, criticism about a $414 billion real estate loophole for President Trump joins other criticisms with Sarah Sanders’ claim that Trump’s tax measures will personally “cost him a fortune.”

Reporter: Why does Trump think the tax bill will “cost him a fortune”?

Press Sec. Sarah Sanders: “We expect that it likely will, certainly on the personal side, could cost the president a lot of money” pic.twitter.com/HUwR0bXBIN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 19, 2017

On the Facebook page of the Palm Beach Daily News, posts like the following are getting plenty of comments about the cost of Trump’s travels.

