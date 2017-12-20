Donald Trump Assassination Attempt? ‘Fox News’ Panelist Floats Theory Of FBI Wanting To Assassinate Trump

The conspiracies surrounding the intentions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is reaching unprecedented heights. While Donald Trump and his Republican allies have made no secrets about their dislike for Mueller’s probe, Fox News seems to be pushing it a bit too far.

On Tuesday, one of Fox News contributors floated the crazy conspiracy idea of America’s top law enforcement agency — the FBI — concocting ways to assassinate the President. It is quite evident that Trump’s relationship with FBI has been strained ever since its former director, James Comey, refused to stop the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference of 2016 elections, but to claim that the nation’s best law enforcement agency was planning to assassinate the President appears borderline psychopathic.

And yet, it did not stop Kevin Jackson, a self-claimed “best-selling author, syndicated talk show host, nationally known speaker, former management consultant, and a rising star in political circles,” from floating this crazy idea on Fox News’ afternoon show Outnumbered.

Flanked by regular Fox News panelists, Jackson and company were discussing FBI agent Peter Strzok and the messages he sent to FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, last year where Strzok called Trump an “idiot” and the need to stop Trump ascending to America’s presidency. Strzok reportedly mentioned an “insurance policy” which Mueller’s detractors have used to discredit the FBI and its ways.

#Strzok & Page texts look like a big nothing – no hint of corruption in their jobs. Lots of people (me included) speak crudely in private about politics. If you’re ok w/ Trump’s outbursts, I don’t see getting whipped over this BS. https://t.co/RJPjXZMO48 — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 13, 2017

At some point during the discussion, Jackson got so carried away that he floated the idea that the “insurance policy” Strzok talked about could be FBI’s intention of getting the President killed.

“Well, I think they’re going to say, is it — what was his intent, right? Because that’s exactly what FBI Director, former FBI director Comey said when he was letting Hillary Clinton off the hook. And his intent, regardless of whether it was an assassination attempt or whatever, it was definitely something.”

What? All the other panelists took a while to gulp this down their throats.

“Woah,” host Harris Faulkner tried to make sense of what Jackson just said.

“Well, I’m just saying, we don’t know what it was,” Jackson kept on, despite the obvious cue that he should stop right at that moment.

“When you say, ‘we’ve got to make sure that this guy doesn’t get in at all cost,’ what does that mean? So I’m saying there’s a spectrum of what does it mean, but one thing that we know for sure, is that he was plotting in an election against a candidate, and there’s FBI fingerprints all over this.”

Watch the exchange below yourself.

While Americans have seen the rise of far-right pundits like Alex Jones float crazy and absurd theories about everything, such activists still occupy the fringes. But when the news channel with the biggest audience in the country begins to indulge in such unwarranted theories about FBI plotting to kill the President, we know we are doing something wrong.