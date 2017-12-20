Did Meghan Markle’s Fertility Doctor Just Reveal Her Baby Plans With Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced their engagement a few weeks ago, but baby rumors are already surrounding the royal couple. An Australian tabloid is claiming that Markle and Harry are planning for a baby in the new year and they also claim to know who their fertility doctor is. Could a London-based nutritionist who focuses on fertility be the one who will help the newly-engaged couple become parents?

Is Markle Getting A Jump Start On Fertility Treatments?

The gossip mag is reporting that Harry and Markle have been receiving guests at Kensington Palace, with one raising eyebrows: Melanie Brown. Supposedly, Markle wants to be in the best shape possible so she can get pregnant right after the wedding. Brown was allegedly in Nottingham Cottage for about an hour to check the 36-year-old’s vitals, review her medical history, and devise a special diet.

But, while Brown is a specialist in preconception nutrition, Gossip Cop is reporting that the story is completely false. While the prince and the actress have said they would like to start a family in the “near future,” the rumor-busting website couldn’t find any evidence that the alleged details are real.

All About The Royal Wedding

Right now, the focus is on the wedding, which the couple recently revealed will happen on May 19th. According to the Huffington Post, the announcement of the wedding date follows the original engagement announcement the palace made last month that the couple will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Their timeline is similar to William and Kate’s, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announcing their engagement in November 2010, and then marrying five months later in April. Speculation is that Harry and Markle waited a bit longer and chose a May wedding date since Middleton is expecting her third child in April.

Meghan Markle Is Prepping For Christmas With The Queen

As for Markle’s holiday plans, she will be spending Christmas with the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham estate. On Christmas morning, she and Harry will be at William and Kate’s country home – Anmar Hall in Norfolk – to watch Princess Charlotte and Prince George open presents from Santa.

CBS8 reports that the couple will also attend the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace where Markle will get the chance to meet more of Harry’s extended family.

This is a departure from the strict rules of the past. When Middleton was engaged to William, she was not allowed to attend the Christmas events, with the Queen reserving them for family and spouses.

The palace explained that the difference is that Meghan Markle does not have family in the U.K. to celebrate the holiday with like Kate Middleton. Therefore, she is invited to spend Christmas with the royals.