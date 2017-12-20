‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast: Who Will Be Fired Ahead Of Season 11?

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 winds down, rumors are beginning to swirl in regard to who will be fired ahead of the Bravo TV series’ upcoming 11th season.

According to a new report, the 11th season of the Bravo TV series is in for some major changes, including the potential firing of Kenya Moore. As an insider revealed, Moore would have to do something extreme to retain her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta past Season 10.

“The producers don’t believe a word out of her mouth and since she’s not letting them film any part of her life with her husband she’s out,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on December 19.

As for who will replace Kenya Moore on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the insider said that Bravo TV producers are currently on the hunt for a new face — and she has to be married. As the source explained, it is crucial that anyone who joins the series for Season 11 is an actual housewife.

The Radar Online report went on to reveal that the show’s unofficial star, Nene Leakes, will be asked back for Season 11, even if she doesn’t have much going on in her personal life. Cynthia Bailey will return, as well, simply because viewers like her.

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Kim Zolciak is also expected to make a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 and she could be doing so in a full-time role. As fans will recall, Zolciak was brought back to the show for Season 10 after taking a few seasons off to focus on her spinoff but only appeared on the new episodes in a part-time role. According to Radar Online, Bravo TV producers feel that Zolciak has a good storyline on the show.

Kandi Burruss is safe as well because, as the Radar Online explained, “she is the one with a real job, a real marriage and the producers love her.”

Porsha Williams will also return because she’s popular with viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As for Sheree Whitfield, Bravo TV producers appear to be undecided on whether or not they will bring her back.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.