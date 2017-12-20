‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre Fights To Keep Kate In The DiMera Family

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera and Kate Roberts’ bond is going to strengthen in the coming weeks. Now that Kate has been outed as the person who got Theo involved in the events that eventually led to him being shot, things have changed for the family and their business. However, Andre will try to help his wife out as much as possible.

According to December 20 Days of Our Lives spoilers by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Andre is going to fight hard to keep Kate in the DiMera family and their business. Despite the fact that Chad has kicked Kate out of the DiMera mansion and taken over as CEO at DiMera Enterprises, Andre will still want Kate involved as much as possible. It seems that Chad will not like that Andre is pushing to keep his wife around after what she did to their beloved Theo. However, that won’t stop him.

Since it has been reported that Theo will soon wake up in time to give his friends and family the Christmas miracle that they have been praying for, that may be the perfect opportunity for Andre to begin to push for Kate to be reinstated into the DiMera family and business. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that once it is revealed that Theo will live, Andre will likely try to have a conversation with Chad about Kate’s role in the family. The two will reportedly come to an understanding, and it seems likely that Kate will move back into the mansion and resume her role at DiMera Enterprises.

However, just because Kate will seemingly be forgiven, that doesn’t mean her actions will be forgotten. Chad will likely have some trust issues when it comes to Kate, and he’ll be leery of her going forward. Can he trust her to make the best decisions for the family and their business? Although Kate will probably move back into the mansion, it is still unclear whether she’ll resume her role as CEO of DiMera Enterprises. It seems Days of Our Lives viewers could see a bit of a power struggle in the family over the new few episodes.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.