WWE Rumors: Huge Backstage News On The ‘Women’s Royal Rumble’ Match, May Not See The Return Of Former Stars?

The speculations were rife for months pertaining to the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018. The recent announcement by WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. However, after the announcement, the focus has now turned to the possible participants in the historic match. It is clear that the existing stars on Raw and SmackDown cannot fill the available slots. With a few surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble being the usual norm, WWE rumors are running wild suggesting a few shocking entrances at the Rumble 2018.

While the major focus in the past couple of days has been the possible involvement of Ronda Rousey in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, fans can expect many more surprise entrants at the PPV. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer stated that Women from the NXT would fill the vacant spots left after talents excluding title holders from Raw and SmackDown are utilized. A total of 30 wrestlers are usually seen in a Royal Rumble match.

He further confirmed that the NXT stars would return after the event and will not debut on either roster. Bryan also shut down rumors that former stars were being considered as surprise entrants. In spite of several speculations, it appears that there are no such plans as of now. However, given the event is still over a month away, things could change in the course of time. Some rumors do suggest possible returns of iconic yesteryear’s superstars such as Beth Phoenix, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

Among the other surprise entrants, Ronda Rousey seems to be in the forefront. Given the fact that WWE is possibly in talks with her for quite some time, the Women’s Royal Rumble would be a perfect opportunity for Rousey to debut and make her way to the main event at WrestleMania. The Bella Twins are also being speculated to be the part of the historic match.

The upcoming weeks would be interesting for the women’s division as more storylines would be developed and further information will be revealed. Irrespective of the participants at the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, the match is poised to change the women’s division forever.