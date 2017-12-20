‘The Voice’ Finale Slammed As ‘Rigged’ After Season 13 Winner Announced, Fans Threaten Boycott

The Voice crowned its thirteenth winner in the form of Team Blake Shelton’s Chloe Kohanski last night (December 19), but social media is proving that a slew of viewers were left pretty livid by the result. A wave of fans flocked to Twitter after Chloe was confirmed as the big winner, putting the NBC show on serious blast while accusing the results of somehow being “rigged.”

Twitter users slammed the series across the website, while some were so upset with the latest result that they claimed they would no longer be tuning in to future seasons of the show, as the series is set to return to TV in the spring with Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys joining Blake and Adam Levine.

A number of fans showed their support for Miley Cyrus’s act Brooke Simpson, claiming they felt she deserved to take home the crown during the Season 13 finale instead of Chloe.

“Last time I watch #TheVoice. Totally rigged!” said @beckconrow after seeing The Voice finale air on NBC this week. “CLEARLY, the one with the BIGGEST voice was short handed!! @brookesimpson u are incredible!”

“Convinced @NBCTheVoice is rigged,” said another following the latest finale. “They’re constantly letting go of the people with real talent. Done with this show. #TheVoiceFinale #thevoice.”

The kiss of betrayal she knew brooke wasnt gonna win smh #rigged #justiceforbrooke pic.twitter.com/XToQ590tk7 — Deon Black (@big_kountry25) December 20, 2017

The voice is rigged goodbye how did Brooke not win #TheVoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/JEaCoXJ6P8 — Jace (@Jacie_16) December 20, 2017

“I’m suing. #TheVoice is rigged. Brooke is the actual winner. Goodnight,” @tiffaneysporl then hit back on Twitter, while @imSHAiish said online of the latest round of shows, “Like I really feel like this season of #TheVoice was rigged cuz they REALLY got rid of all the power House singers n left two of them there they already knew who they [were] gonna pick.”

“America loves a rigged season of The Voice when Chloe was HANDPICKED from the start from producers to win the game. Congrats on your rigged win!” another alleged, while others livid with the result demanded a recount of the votes on the 280-character site.

But while a flood of “rigged” allegations took over Twitter following The Voice’s Tuesday night show, others defended the series against the claims, supporting Chloe for winning and hitting back at those who attempted to muddy her win.

“People think it was rigged because their bet didn’t win. Some people just can’t accept defeat. [Shaking my head],” Twitter user @roddras93 said in Chloe’s defense amid the pretty intense backlash. “Congratulations, @ChloeKohanski! YOU. DESERVE. IT. DON’T LET PEOPLE TELL YOU OTHERWISE.”

There’s no proof that The Voice is actually rigged in any way, despite all the latest unfounded allegations swirling around on social media, though this certainly isn’t the first time viewers have made their opinions very clear about the NBC show.

A number of Twitter users have made the “rigged” allegations on multiple occasions this season following the results shows.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The Voice viewers first claimed last month that the series had somehow been “rigged” in favor of Blake Shelton after his acts were all voted through to the semi-final rounds while the other coaches only had two or even one act make it though.

The allegations of a possible fix were then made again just last week after Team Jennifer Hudson’s act Noah Mac was eliminated. Social media users claimed he had more retweets that Red Marlow, who made it into the finale, during the show’s Instant Save but was still sent home.

The Voice will return to NBC for Season 14 in spring 2018.