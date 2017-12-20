Christmas is just around the corner and everyone is rushing to buy that perfect present. For the stylish modern woman, the ideal present does not necessarily come with a hefty price tag. To this, royal fashion icons Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will most likely agree. This stylish duo is known for wearing affordable clothes that complete stunning outfits. Take a look at these Kate and Meghan approved brands that carry lower price points that will surely fit anyone’s budget.

Aritzia

Another brand that’s long been a favorite of Meghan, and is gaining a reputation for being similar to Zara and Gap in terms of price points and design, is Aritzia. The brand is known for having a balanced collection of trendy items and classic designs that can be worn season after season.

During the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in September, Meghan wowed in burgundy dress from the brand, In Style wrote. Shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, she stepped out a classic black turtleneck and beige skirt ensemble, which she accessorized with a skinny belt from Aritzia.

Zara

Kate Middleton has often been spotted several times wearing various items from the Spanish fashion brand. Most recently, she threw on a plaid Zara coat during a trip to St. Pancras in London earlier this month.

Everlane

Meghan Markle made her first official public appearance with Prince Harry dressed in several pieces from Everlane, specifically the brand’s $68 high-rise skinny jeans and stylish brown leather Day Tote, which is priced at $165.

Meghan Markle wearing a pair of jeans and tote from Everlane. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

The brand is known for producing quality basics and must-haves and prides itself on using factories that observe high ethical standards, Business Insider reported.

Topshop

Topshop has been a staple in Kate’s closet since day one. Back in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Harry Potter set at the Warner Bros. studio wearing a polka dot Topshop dress that retailed for only $50 at the time.

She chose to wear the brand again at another official engagement. This time she sported a pink embroidered midi dress while visiting the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga National Park as part of the royal tour in India. The dress was sold at $140 and quickly sold out in stores.

Kate Middleton wearing a pink Topshop dress. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Superga

When she’s not wearing high heels and pretty dresses, Kate resorts to her trusty pair of Superga sneakers. The mother-of-two is a huge fan of the brand and has worn a pair on several occasions, including her and Prince William’s tour in Canada, the London Marathon 2017, and for her photo shoot with GQ.

Kate Middleton wearing a pair of sneakers from Superga. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Because Kate constantly wears Superga sneakers on casual outings, she helped double the sales for the brand ever since she was photographed wearing them in public, the Huffington Post reported.

Interestingly, Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother, also rocked a pair of Superga shoes, particularly during a trip to Angola in 1997.