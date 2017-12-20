‘Sister Wives’ New Season Airs Ahead Of Schedule, Meri Shuts Down Divorce Rumors

Sister Wives’ new season is not until January 2018, but fans of Kody Brown’s polygamous family can now watch the first episode of Season 8. Kody’s unconventional clan hasn’t been seen on TV for almost a year, and they are definitely excited to be back!

Kody and his four wives–Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn–announced that those who are subscribed to TLC Go can now watch the first episode. In a short video, the Brown family happily shared their “early Christmas gift” for their avid fans.

“This year has been a whirlwind…and we can’t wait to share it with you!”

Will Meri Leave ‘Sister Wives’ Family?

The pilot episode, entitled “Meri Moving?” will likely revolve around Meri’s long-standing marital and emotional woes. As Kody Brown’s first wife, Meri had to give way and agree to a legal divorce when Kody decided to take up fourth wife Robyn. The divorce was necessary so that the Sister Wives patriarch could legally adopt Robyn’s two children from a previous marriage.

Though Kody and Meri insisted on still being spiritually married, their relationship has been strained since then. In a previous season, Meri confessed to having an emotional affair with someone she met online, who turned out to be a major scammer.

In the new season’s teaser, Meri Brown can be seen crying over her marriage problems.

“I know I can be strong and do things on my own. I’ve done that a lot. And I don’t want to only do that,” the 46-year-old reality star tearfully tells husband Kody in a clip.

In a confessional, Kody Brown says that his first wife wants to rekindle an “intimate relationship” with him. However, he admits that he’s not ready for that after what they’ve been through.

“Meri’s ready to go back into a deep and intimate relationship and I’m not.”

Meri also opened up her plan to open a bed and breakfast in Utah. While her sister wives fully supported her goals, they also expressed their hesitation. A business in Utah could mean that Meri moving away from their Nevada home.

Meri Comments On Cryptic Tweet

Shortly after announcing Sister Wives’ return, Meri Brown tweeted a quote which sparked divorce rumors once again, In Touch reported.

“There comes a point where you have to realize that you’ll never be good enough for some people. The question is, is that your problem or theirs?”

However, the reality star and mom-of-one responded to the spreading gossip by setting the record straight one day after. Meri tweeted that the quote she shared was not, in any way, referring to her marriage with Kody. She also implied that she and Kody are still very much married by adding the hashtag, “not going anywhere.”

That moment you just have to roll your eyes at the silliness of people who think they know you. Maybe a quote I tweet just means let people who have issues with you have their issues. Their issue isn't your problem, don't let it ruin your day. #NotGoingAnywhere #Relax #YourIssue — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) December 16, 2017

Moreover, it seems that Meri went ahead and pursued her bed-and-breakfast business venture. Last week, the reality star posted a photo of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s opening, with Kody by her side.

According to TLC, Sister Wives Season 8 will also include the birth of Kody’s first grandchild, baby Axel. It will also feature Kody and third wife Christine’s daughter Mykelti’s wedding, and the announcement that Meri’s daughter Mariah is a lesbian. The Browns’ plight as a polygamous family will also be greatly discussed.

Sister Wives returns to television on Jan. 7, 8 p.m. on TLC.