Eating Fish Increases IQ Of Children, A New Study Says

A new study reveals that eating fish could increase your IQ, particularly to children. The study also indicates that the children who eat fish could sleep better than those who do not consume fish.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports. The study was led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania. It was found that children who consumed fish once a week had scored higher on the intelligence test, according to Newsweek.

In the study, the researchers examined 541 Chinese children between 9 and 11 years old. They were asked to answer questionnaires on how often they consumed fish in a period of one month. Then, they took the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children-Revised, which is an IQ test that measures verbal and nonverbal skills of children.

The children were also asked to answer questionnaires about the period and length of their sleep at night. This also includes evening disturbances and daytime fatigue.

The results showed that those who ate fish had scored 4.8 more points on the IQ test compared to those who seldom or never consumed fish. Meanwhile, those who ate fish occasionally had scored 3.3 more points. In addition, the fish-eaters also had better sleep because they had fewer disturbances at night.

Jianghong Liu, an associate professor of nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in Philadelphia and the lead researcher of the study, said that even though the study was demonstrated on Chinese children, American children are just as likely to benefit from fish. She further said modifying the American diet could do good for the betterment of their children. She added that if parents desire to make their children healthy and higher-performing, they should prepare fish on the table at least once a week, as noted by CBS News.

The researchers also said that the enhancement of IQ could be because of better sleeping habits, which is likely due to eating omega-3 fatty acids that are found mostly in fish. The Food and Drug Administration advises parents to prepare about one to two 2-ounce servings of low-mercury fish a week for children ages 4 to 7. For children 8 to 10 years old, they recommend 3 ounces of servings, and for children 11 and older, they recommend 4 ounces.

The five types of fish that are low in mercury are canned light tuna, catfish, pollock, salmon, and shrimp.