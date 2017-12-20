Major Update Regarding Dean Ambrose’s Elbow Injury, How Much Time Will He Miss?

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Dean Ambrose teamed with Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to battle The Bar and Samoa Joe. The latter trio won the match, but also added insult to injury by laying out Rollins and Ambrose in the trainer’s room afterward. Specifically, Samoa Joe “injured” Ambrose’s arm and WWE.com has reported the injury. Now, the WWE Universe is wondering about The Lunatic Fringe’s status on Raw.

It’s now being reported that Dean Ambrose has been dealing with the elbow injury for quite some time, and the injury is believed to be serious. The powers that be just learned about the severity of the injury recently, which lead to the attack angle last night on Raw that may have written Ambrose off WWE television for the foreseeable future. As of this writing, WWE officials believe that he will require major surgery on his elbow.

According to Pro Wrestling Unlimted, The Lunatic Fringe could be suffering from a UCL tear, which is also known as Tommy John elbow. The recovery timeline for that injury would keep Ambrose on the shelf for at least nine months. On paper, he could miss WrestleMania 34 and Summerslam next year. The belief is that Ambrose flew to Birmingham today for an evaluation and a timetable for his recovery will be released soon.

‘Dean Ambrose is expected to receive a major push heading into WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

Unfortunately, Ambrose’s injury will likely end the second Shield reunion. Roman Reigns is holding the IC Championship and his plans for WrestleMania 34 have been confirmed for a long time. The bigger issue is Seth Rollins role on WWE television going forward since he and Ambrose were in the middle of a huge run in the tag team division. Not only that, but there were rumors that WWE officials were planning a heel turn for Ambrose and a huge rekindling of the feud between him and Rollins for the grandest stage of them all.

As of this writing, the injury status of Dean Ambrose’s elbow isn’t confirmed. It’s possible that he could get lucky and his elbow won’t require surgery, but that will be up to the doctors in Birmingham. This would be the first major injury of Ambrose’s WWE career. The timing is awful for him and WWE officials, but there’s still hope that he could return to the ring soon. For now, the only thing to do is to wait for the final word.