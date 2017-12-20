‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Throws Pre-Christmas Party With Grandkids, Boyfriend Chris Joins

Amy Roloff kicked off the holidays by hosting a pre-Christmas dinner with her Little People, Big World family in her lovely home. She was joined by her eldest sons, Zach and Jeremy, with their wives Tori and Audrey. Of course, the real stars of the night were Amy’s two grandchildren–Zach and Jeremy’s babies, Jackson and Ember.

The Little People, Big World matriarch shared photos from last night’s mini family gathering on social media. The 53-year-old reality star became a grandma this year with the births of Jackson and Ember. In her Instagram post, Amy Roloff stated that her “heart is filled with joy” this Christmas as she celebrates with her cute grandkids.

“Just having a little early Christmas get-together with these lovelies,” Amy wrote.

“My heart is filled with joy. Happy moment seeing my grandbabies, my kids’ kids (cousins) play together.”

In one picture, Tori and Jeremy are holding wrapped presents, presumably given by Amy. In another photo, the whole family can be seen enjoying a fun game night while seven-month-old Jackson and his 3-month-old cousin Ember are on floor mats. The family’s pet tabby cat also joined the evening’s festivities.

Amy’s two other children, Molly and Jacob, were not in the family gathering. Also absent was LPBW patriarch Matt Roloff. Of course, Matt and Amy have been divorced for over a year now, and the two are leading separate lives despite living in the same compound and being friendly with each other.

While Matt Roloff is out of the picture, Amy’s new boyfriend Chris Marek can be seen hanging out with Zach, Tori, Jeremy, and Audrey while they play a board game. Amy and Chris have been spending more time together, proving that the LPBW star is now moving on with a new man in her life.

On Dec. 12, Amy and her beau also enjoyed a pre-Christmas date night on a romantic boat ride. More recently, Amy posted a photo of herself and Chris having a meal with their friends.

“What a great week. BF Christmas week with getting together with good friends!” Amy wrote on Instagram.

“This time of year reminds me what is beautiful about life–the gift God gave to us in Jesus, moments with friends, people you love, family, gathering around the table sharing [and] making moments to remember.”

While most Little People, Big World fans are happy for Amy, some have slammed her relationship with Chris Marek. According to Cafe Mom, critics jumped on her last IG post with Chris Marek, pointing out that her 54-year-old boyfriend didn’t look sincere and trustworthy.

Despite the backlash, Amy Roloff is enjoying her “second act,” as she always mentions in her social media posts. The best part, her children all seem to be happy for her as well!

Since their split in 2015, Matt and Amy Roloff still get together for the sake of their long-running reality show. They were last photographed together during the Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season in October. Matt Roloff is also in a relationship with farm manager Caryn Chandler.