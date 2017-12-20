Eva Longoria Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child–It’s A Boy!

Eva Longoria, 42, is about to become a mom! The former Desperate Housewives star confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child with her husband, Jose Antonio Baston. According to People Magazine, the actress is four months along and is happily expecting a baby boy.

Eva and Jose got married in a beautiful, star-studded wedding in Acapulco, Mexico in May 2016. Jose, 49, is the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America.

Though this is Eva’s pregnancy, the baby will have three older siblings–Jose’s children from a previous marriage. Before their wedding, Eva spoke highly of her three stepchildren and stated that having a baby of her own would just be “icing on the cake.”

“I don’t feel like we are lacking because we don’t have a baby,” the actress said in 2015.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Because Eva Longoria has always stated that she wasn’t in a rush to get pregnant even at her age, her baby announcement comes as a wonderful surprise. The Latina has been subject to countless pregnancy rumors in the past.

In April this year, the 42-year-old actress was spotted wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini while celebrating her husband’s birthday. Tabloid reporters noticed what looked like a positive baby bump, but Eva was quick to shut down pregnancy talks.

Eva Longoria with husband Jose Antonio Baston at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

“I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat,” Eva said in her Snapchat, Us Weekly reported.

“I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese…I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”

In September, the Telenovela star was photographed wearing a loose floral dress and again, pregnancy rumors resurfaced. Her representatives denied such talks.

On Dec. 6, Eva Longoria attended the L’Oreal Paris 12th Annual Women of Worth event, which she is an ambassador of. The actress looked radiant wearing a glittery oversized coat. Onlookers reported that she “kept touching her stomach” in between posing for the cameras.

The Latina actress was most recently spotted attending an event for Bombay Sapphire in Miami on Dec. 8. As she hasn’t announced her pregnancy then, Eva carefully hid her burgeoning baby bump in a black mini-dress with a loose midsection.

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria has yet to comment on her exciting pregnancy on social media. She last posted a picture of herself wearing a blush-colored slip dress and cardigan. The actress, who also recently launched her own clothing line, will appear on Oprah Magazine in January 2018 to promote her fashion business.