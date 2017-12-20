‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon’s Character Undergoes Reinvention? Things Fans Should Expect Next Year Revealed

NCIS Season 15 remains one of the most watched American television series today. Though there have been speculations claiming that the military police procedural drama would end after its fifteenth season, several news outlets suggest that the chance of cancellation is very slim. However, recent reports suggest that another main character could possibly bid goodbye soon.

Rumors have it that Leroy Jethro Gibbs might follow the fate of Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette). The character of Mark Harmon is reportedly going through a serious health issue right now after he started seeing a deceased person in NCIS Season 15. Buddy TV claimed that the NCIS team leader has been encountering his former mentor Mike Franks, who passed away a long time ago, through his dreams.

The publication claimed that seeing dead people could be hinting at a health issue for Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Most fans can recall that he underwent counseling along with special agent Tim McGee (Sean Murray) after they successfully escaped from a jail in a rebel-infested jungle in Paraguay. It was also previously teased that the character of Mark Harmon would have a lot of changes in NCIS Season 15.

Because of this, some devoted followers of the show have speculated that Leroy Jethro Gibbs might be the next one to leave the popular CBS series. However, despite these rumors, Mark Harmon has revealed to TV Insider that he is staying on the show as long as his presence is still needed.

“Right now our writers are all very up and excited. You can see it on their faces. Now, if I ever witness them walking into the writers’ room with their heads down, feeling they’ve done it all, that would be the time to say, ‘I think I’m done here.'”

The husband of Pam Dawber said he is grateful that Leroy Jethro Gibbs is still alive despite all the quandaries that he had faced in the past 15 years. Mark Harmon also confirmed that his character would undergo some sort of “reinvention” in NCIS Season 15. He added that he is glad about Maria Bello’s arrival in the show.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt reported that agents Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) would play important roles in the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 11. Ellie and Nick would help track an illegal drug operation in the Norfolk civilian marina. The news outlet also revealed that Gabrielle Carteris is going to appear in one of the upcoming new episodes.

CBS has yet to announce if there would be another season after the series’ fifteenth installment. Hence, viewers should take the cancellation rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!