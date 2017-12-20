Khloe Kardashian ‘Booty Sagging’ Amid Pregnancy, Refusing To Make ‘KUWTK’ Appearances

Khloe Kardashian is concerned that her famous assets are beginning to sag in the midst of being pregnant, it has been alleged.

The reality star, who is alleged to be five months into her pregnancy, has reportedly noticed a significant change in her body, most notably around her famous curves, where Khloe Kardashian believes she’s beginning to sag.

The soon-to-be mother of one is paranoid that her pregnancy hormones are going to cause a lot of changes to her body, and not for the good either.

Sources tell Radar Online that Khloe Kardashian has been observing the changes around her butt, and she’s convinced that her booty is beginning to sag because of the hormonal changes she’s gone through since finding out she’s pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian is beyond paranoid and regularly checks herself in the mirror, constantly noticing things that aren’t looking the way they did before her pregnancy, and it’s beginning to bother her a lot.

Supposedly, she’s reached out to family members, who have assured her that the sagging part is natural during pregnancy, especially around the chest area, so it’s something that Khloe Kardashian won’t be able to avoid.

When mentioning it to Tristan Thompson, her baby’s father, the NBA player was livid that Khloe Kardashian would be complaining about her body changing, having always shared how much she wanted to have a child of her own and start a family.

Tristan is completely baffled by Khloe’s behavior now that she’s finally expecting a baby with the supposed man of her dreams.

For Khloe Kardashian, who never shied away from admitting that she was often teased about her weight, the reality star doesn’t want to gain too much weight, nor does she want to find herself being saggy in more places than one.

She’s worked extremely hard to look the way that she does, so it’s bothersome for Khloe to comprehend the changes her body is going through.

The expectant mother is said to be giving birth around March, and she’s already said to be planning her future in Los Angeles with the rumor being that Tristan could potentially be playing for the LA Clippers next year.