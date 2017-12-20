Nate Burleson Announces The Nate Burleson King Leo Collection For Baynes + Baker, A New Fashion Line

Following award-winning high school and college football careers, wide receiver Nate Burleson made his National Football League debut in 2003, playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Burleson picked up the slack for the Vikings during the 2004 season when star receiver Randy Moss was injured, logging his first season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Burleson moved over to the Seattle Seahawks in 2006, scoring a seven-year, $49 million offer. Before retiring in 2014 — after 11 seasons in the NFL — Burleson also spent time on the rosters of the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns.

While still active as an NFL player, Burleson attended a Broadcast Boot Camp put on by the NFL in 2012. With league officials seeing potential in him as a broadcaster, Burleson began working for the NFL Network as an analyst in 2014, shortly after his retirement. The following season, Burleson became part of the Detroit Lions Television Network. Nowadays, Burleson is part of the broadcast teams for both the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and CBS’s The NFL Today.

Beyond offering strong on-field insight, one of Burleson’s other notable qualities is his fashion sense. This led Burleson to launch Lionblood Clothing in 2015; NASCAR star Cole Whitt is among the athletes known to wear Lionblood. In late 2017, Burleson opted to partner with Baynes + Baker to launch The Nate Burleson King Leo Collection. This partnership was shown off on a grand scale with a December 15, 2017 event hosted in New York; a pop-up storefront was open from December 15 to 17. Attendees included DJ Sungshine, Rich Kids of Instagram star and entrepreneur Emir Bahadir, and Baynes + Baker co-founders Ravi Punn, Rav Binning and Reena Walia. Reportedly, the football star had pulled off six outfit changes — all from the King Leo Collection’s 2018 wares — over the course of the evening.

When asked about his favorite item in the Nate Burleson King Leo Collection, Burleson told The Hype Magazine: “My favorite piece in the collection is a wool coat. Anytime you see a wool coat, anything that looks expensive is usually way too expensive.” He continued, “We’re gonna put women and men in wool coats and mine is fly. It’s double-breasted and is so fantastic.”

Lionblood Clothing and his collaboration with Baynes + Baker aren’t Burleson’s only efforts within the fashion or apparel worlds. As also mentioned during his interview, Burleson recently launched a collection with Mitchell & Ness, a company known for its throwback football jerseys. He also has “toe drag swag shirts” available for purchase online.