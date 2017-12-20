Blake Shelton Glad Over ‘The Voice’ Hiatus: Gwen Stefani Engagement Finally Happening?

Blake Shelton is glad to know that The Voice is finally coming to wrap up its 13th series because all he wants to do is spend quality time with Gwen Stefani, it has been reported.

The couple, who have been together for almost two years, is head over heels in love with one another, but their hectic schedules have made it hard for them to spend a significant amount of quality time together.

Blake has been working on music, appearing as a mentor on The Voice and touring North America while Gwen was busy working on her Christmas album and raising her three children.

They’ve made it work for the most part, but according to Hollywood Life, Blake is ready to take a break from everything and enjoy the Christmas holidays with the woman he plans to spend the rest of his life with.

Supposedly, Blake is planning to head back on tour in February, followed with the return of The Voice, which will start taping its 14th series just a couple of weeks later.

This evidently means that Blake Shelton will have well over a month to do nothing but spend time with Gwen Stefani, who reports claim he’s been wanting to propose to for several months now.

Over the summer, it was alleged that Blake Shelton was allegedly planning to get on one knee during the Christmas holidays and make it official.

The country singer reportedly has plans to tie the knot with the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, but due to their work schedules, proposing at the right time in a romantic place has been a struggle to make a reality.

Now that they are both on a break from their careers, and given that Gwen has just released her first Christmas album, proposing during such a special time in their lives would make perfect sense for fans.

Blake Shelton hasn’t given off any hints that he’ll actually be proposing, as this remains to be nothing more but a rumor, but one thing that’s for sure is that the 41-year-old will be spending the majority of the next couple of weeks with Gwen and her children.