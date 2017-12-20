On his 54th birthday, reports surfaced about Brad Pitt’s “casual dating” after his highly publicized separation with Angelina Jolie. During their mutual split in September 2016, many media outlets alleged that due to Brad Pitt’s alcohol addiction, Tomb Raider movie star decided to end their marriage. But what interest everyone in the entertainment industry was the future of their six children Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

An industry insider revealed on Brad’s 54th birthday that after his split with Angelina, he has been casually dating. Over the past few months, Brad’s name has been linked to different stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Ella Purnell, and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi.

It was recently reported that Brad Pitt and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi have been planning to have a child together. Given the facts that Brad Pitt’s representatives did not confirm the baby claims, it seemed pretty obvious that it was nothing but a fabricated news about the Hollywood’s A-list actor and the princess. Sources close to the princess revealed that news of her inclination towards Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband is completely false.

That being said, it was recently revealed by multiple outlets that Angelina Jolie is reportedly not allowing Brad Pitt to see their six kids on their big days or during holidays. However, a recent report claims otherwise.

According to a recent report, after a lot of discussions, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly decided to reunite on the Christmas Eve as a family for the sake of their six children. An alleged source revealed to OK! Magazine that after spending more than a year apart, both Brad and Angelina have now come to terms which let them stay under one roof for some time.

“Now that they can actually be in the same room without any sort of tension, they’ve decided the best thing they could do for their kids this Christmas is to spend the holiday together.”

The source went on to say add that after living away from Angelina and kids, Brad Pitt has worked on himself as he has improved his lifestyle and quit all the bad habits. The change has not gone unnoticed by his estranged wife, claims the reports. The report from an unverified source concluded on the note that holiday season remains a perfect time for the new beginnings.

“It will be the first time in a long time they’ve all been in the same room together. The holiday season is perfect for new beginnings.”

Brad Pitt is currently busy filming his upcoming science fiction film Ad Astra, which is scheduled to release in 2019. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, recently won accolades for First They Killed My Father.