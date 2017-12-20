Lala Kent Spotted Out With Married Lover, Seen Kissing

There have been rumors flying for a while now that Lala Kent has a married boyfriend. This week on Vanderpump Rules, she even admitted to Lisa Vanderpump that she has a man who can pay for her stuff, but she doesn’t want him doing that and wants her own money. She was talking to Lisa about letting her have her job back at SUR. Page Six shared that Lala was recently seen out with her married lover and even kissing him.

The fans have known the rumors for a while that Lala Kent’s boyfriend has a wife. The rumors were even that it was Hollywood producer Randall Emmett she was dating. The two were actually both at the FabFitFun event at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Dec. 7. According to an insider, these two were around each other the entire night. The source said they weren’t all over each other or anything, but it sounds like it was obvious that they were together.

It seems Lala Kent didn’t try to hide the fact that they were a couple, but Randall tried to a bit more. He is actually still married and even has two children. He is married to actress Ambyr Childers, who starred in Ray Donovan. Randall and Lala even left together. There is a video that shows the two smooching, which pretty much confirms that there is something going on. It was just a small kiss, and it wasn’t like they were doing it all night.

It just doesn’t look like Lala Kent is going to admit that she is with Randall, but now she is not trying to hide it nearly as much. The fans have really been wondering what is going on with her and it is starting to come out. Lala has been with this guy a long time, seems very happy with him, and made it sound like he is the one who pays for her Range Rover. Maybe more will end up coming out during the show this season.

It doesn’t look like Lala Kent is going to be revealing who the man is in her life just yet, but maybe someday she will decide to tell the fans. Don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.