Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Congratulate Joseph And Kendra On Getting Pregnant ‘So Soon’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were two of the first Counting On stars to film a video congratulating Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their big baby news. Fans always look forward to watching the flood of video well-wishes that appear on the family’s YouTube page whenever a Duggar celebrates a big life event. However, Jinger’s appearance in one of these videos has some of her admirers praying for her.

On Tuesday, the Duggars took to Facebook to share a link to two videos on their family website. In one of the videos, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo express their excitement over Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s recent announcement that they’re expecting their first child.

“Congratulations, Joe and Kendra,” says a smiling Jinger in the 11-second video. “We’re so excited for you guys.”

“We cannot wait to meet the little one,” Jeremy adds. “We’re so grateful to God for giving you a little baby so soon. We love you guys, and hope to see you soon.”

The video was taken during Jinger and Jeremy’s recent visit to Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Texas tourist attraction owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and JoAnna Gaines. However, it’s not the location of the video that got Duggar fans buzzing; all that many of them could talk about is the fact that 19-year-old Kendra Caldwell is having a baby before 23-year-old Jinger Duggar does.

“Praying for you Jinger. Hope you get pregnant soon. Your babies will be gorgeous too,” wrote one of the Duggar family’s Facebook followers in response to the video.

“When is Jinger going to announce she’s expecting?” another asked.

These comments and others like them sparked a debate over whether or not Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are actively trying to prevent pregnancy. As reported by Romper, some fans think Jinger may be rebelling against her family by using birth control. Her parents have made it very clear that they view contraceptives as a bad thing, but Jinger has publicly demonstrated her willingness to go against her family’s beliefs by wearing pants and listening to secular music, two other big Duggar no-nos.

“I think these two are being smart and will choose to have children on their own timetable,” remarked one fan.

Sugar and spice. Think about it. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

However, in the congratulatory video for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, Jeremy seems to suggest that he sees it as a positive thing that the young couple is having a baby “so soon” after getting married. Joseph and Kendra became husband and wife just three months ago, while it’s been over a year since Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot.

As reported by Mommyish, some fans fear that Jinger Duggar actually wants to have a baby, but she’s been struggling to conceive. They worry that the constant pressure to get pregnant may be taking a toll on Jinger, and they’ve begged others to quit questioning her about her family plans.

“Maybe they’re not waiting, maybe she’s having trouble conceiving. Give the poor girl a break, when she’s pregnant they’ll announce it.”

According to the International Business Times, many Duggar fans have also weighed in on Kendra Caldwell’s decision not to put off having kids. They’ve expressed concern that Kendra got pregnant so quickly, giving the teen little time to grow accustomed to married life before a baby comes along and forces her to make more big life adjustments.

After seeing the responses to Kendra Caldwell’s baby announcement and Jinger Duggar’s congratulatory video, some fans have decided that the female stars of Counting On just can’t win when it comes to their reproductive choices.

“It’s funny how when a Duggar couple announces their pregnancy, so many people jump up and say ‘what? That’s too soon’, etc, etc,” remarked one fan. “But when it comes to Jeremy and Jinger, people are saying ‘when are they gonna have a baby? They should start a family!’ etc, etc…..”