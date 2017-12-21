‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven To Experience Major Heartbreak?

Warning: Stranger Things spoilers ahead!

Netflix has officially picked up Stranger Things for a third season and fans of the American science fiction-horror web television series have been speculating about its release date. While viewers are still figuring out the show’s actual launch, multiple reports claimed that the third installment will highly affect Millie Bobby Brown’s character. Must all good things really come to an end?

It is safe to say that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will) were unknown actors before they portrayed their characters in Stranger Things. Now, these “unknown kids” are the main reasons why the show is such a huge success and instantly became the coolest kids in Hollywood.

Stranger Things has definitely lived up to its title. People were skeptical at first if the mega-successful series is really meant for all ages since the cast is led by five kids. However, the concept and storyline are so unique that young and old viewers quickly got hooked on each and every episode.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is so damaged that she is almost robotic. However, after finding true friendships in Mike, Dustin, and Lucas, she started to open up her heart. One of the best scenes in Stranger Things Season 2 is when El, as the boys prefer to call her, fulfilled her promise to be Mike’s date in his school’s Snowball Dance.

As expected, shippers of Mike and El squealed when the pair kissed in the final scene of Stranger Things Season 2. With their friendship leading to romance, fans just can’t wait to see what’s in store for Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard’s characters in Season 3.

However, their romantic relationship might be cut short since recent reports revealed that there is a possibility that Finn Wolfhard will be killed off in Stranger Things Season 3. Since Mike is El’s main confidant after she was turned into an experiment, his death will definitely be a major heartbreak to Millie Bobby Brown’s character.

Finn Wolfhard is currently juggling his time with overwhelming opportunities, including his band getting a record deal. With the 14-year-old actor ready to branch out and explore other things, reports claimed that he might let go of his Stranger Things character to focus on his other engagements. Finn has yet to comment on this issue.

As to the Stranger Things Season 3 release date, NME noted that based on the “time difference” between Season 1 and 2, it is possible that the third installment will be launched before 2018 ends, or early 2019.