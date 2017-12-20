‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Was Reportedly Caught Dissing Lisa Vanderpump At The Season 8 Premiere Party

Lisa Vanderpump may be a fan favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but according to a new report, not everyone is a fan of her and her husband. In fact, during a recent event in Los Angeles, Vanderpump’s co-star, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, the husband of Dorit Kemsley, was allegedly “annoyed” at the two of them.

While a ton of other members of the show were in attendance at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere party at The Doheny Room in Los Angeles, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley was described as “particularly hostile” towards Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

According to a Celebuzz insider on December 19, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley allegedly went on a rant about his Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, who own a number of restaurants in Los Angeles, to an unsuspecting guest of the party, who simply wanted a photo. As the source explained, Kemsley reportedly told the guest that there was “plenty of time for a photo” before claiming that those under the thumb of Vanderpump and Todd have to leave when they want to go.

Apparently, Dorit Kemsley’s husband wanted to leave the party when things began winding down, but because other members of the Bravo TV cast weren’t yet ready, he was allegedly forced to stay put.

As for the rest of the cast, Ken Todd reportedly caused some drama of his own when he reportedly flipped out after being asked to pay for a beer that wasn’t included on the complimentary drinks menu.

Ken Todd “crumbled a $20 bill and threw it at the bartender,” the insider alleged.

Dorit and Paul “P.K.” Kemsley joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year for the seventh season of the show. Oddly, the couple was reportedly brought to the show by Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Dorit and Paul Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Camille Grammer, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.