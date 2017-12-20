MLB Rumors: Chicago Cubs Have Strong Interest In Yu Darvish

Is Yu Darvish signing with the Chicago Cubs close to becoming a reality? Reportedly, there is some serious mutual interest between Darvish and the Chicago Cubs. If the mutual feelings can continue, and both sides can agree to financial terms, an agreement between Yu Darvish and the Cubs is possible in the next upcoming days.

MLB free agent pitcher Yu Darvish met with members of the Chicago Cubs’ front office on Monday afternoon, according to CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine. Cubs’ president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer sat down with Darvish in Dallas for what was reported as a three-and-a-half-hour meeting.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was enthralled by his meeting with the Cubs, according to the Sporting News. Both Yu Darvish and the Cubs are likely to sit down once again if a second lengthy discussion has not already taken place.

The possibility of the Chicago Cubs signing Yu Darvish was considered a long shot a couple of weeks ago. It is a surprise to know that the Cubs had some interest. There was a perception that Darvish wanted a deal between five and six seasons. The Cubs were disinterested in signing a pitcher to such a long contract.

With the MLB free agency market starting out slower than expected, it is a sign that baseball teams are being wise with their spending. That includes the Chicago Cubs. Only a couple of major MLB free agents have signed with teams so far.

The free agency market for Yu Darvish has led to a meeting with the Chicago Cubs. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Ironically, it is the Chicago Cubs which has been one of the more active teams in the MLB free agency market. Most of the Cubs’ moves were under the radar transactions.

Looking at the total amount of money spent, the Chicago Cubs have not done anything to break the bank. The signings of Tyler Chatwood, Brandon Morrow, Drew Smyly, and Steve Cishek were deals made by the Cubs to add a back of the rotation starter and bullpen help. Neither of the current Cubs’ additions can be regarded as box office signings.

Yu Darvish would give the Chicago Cubs their first marquee addition of the MLB offseason.

The Chicago Cubs are in the position to sign any player they choose to sign. This includes Yu Darvish.

Darvish, who is 31-years-old, has enough pitching ability to compete for Cy Young awards for the next few seasons. However, Darvish does have flaws. These are flaws that the Cubs must be wary of.

There were rumors that Yu Darvish was tipping his pitches (courtesy of Sports Illustrated) during his World Series starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps the same thing was happening when the Dodgers faced the Cubs during the NLCS, but it was never spotted.

The good news for the Chicago Cubs and any other team looking to sign Yu Darvish is that mistake is correctable. It only became a problem for the Dodgers after Darvish was caught tipping his pitches by Houston Astros. Those same Astros have interest in Darvish also.

yu darvish is meeting with another team as you read this, 1 day after he met with cubs. https://t.co/yGU60A3aCX — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2017

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Astros were scheduled to meet with Yu Darvish next. That sit down was supposed to take place Tuesday evening. It would not be a surprise if it is revealed that the Astros becomes the Cubs biggest competition for Yu Darvish.

If the Yu Darvish does sign with the Chicago Cubs, he will be slotted as the No. 2 or No. 3 starter. The Cubs would boast a starting rotation of Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, Darvish, and Chatwood.

The other ramification for the Chicago Cubs would be for them to determine what to do with Mike Montgomery.

Montgomery expressed his desire to start (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times). If the Chicago Cubs sign Yu Darvish it could signal that they will entertain trade offers for Mike Montgomery.