Did Selena Gomez Ditch Her Mom, Mandy Teefey, To Be With Justin Bieber? Couple Reportedly Attended Therapy

Selena Gomez might have just taken her rumored rekindled romance with Justin Bieber to the point of no return as she reportedly ditched her mourning mother, Mandy Teefey, during a difficult time to try and fix her relationship with the “Sorry” singer.

According to Radar Online, the 25-year-old Disney star may have caused more heartbreak for her mother, who just had a rough week and is mourning the loss of her second daughter, Scarlett, in a terrible miscarriage in 2011, after learning that Selena and Justin are attending couple’s therapy.

Based on the report, Selena’s mom, Mandy, was remembering her lost daughter on December 17, via an Instagram tribute about mothers’ “fierce love” for their children no matter what when she got word that her first-born jetted off to Seattle for a sweet date with Justin, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Citing Mandy’s post on Instagram, the outlet noted how she mentioned Selena Gomez in the tribute but made it clear that the “Wolves” singer wasn’t present when she got home to her family.

“Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for her 13 Reasons Why family.

“Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever.”

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Selena Gomez’s mother had to be checked into a medical facility after getting worked up when she learned how serious her daughter’s relationship with Justin Bieber is becoming.

Apparently, law enforcement was called to a Los Angeles area hotel to check on Mandy at the family’s request after a heated conversation with the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer about her rekindled romance. As it turns out, Mandy realized that her daughter is planning a long-term relationship with him by trying her hardest to make it work through couple’s therapy and she is not pleased with the news.

Based on the report, Selena’s family cannot seem to get over what they think Justin did to her in the past, with one unidentified family member declaring that they “will never accept” him.

“Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us,” Selena Gomez’s relative told TMZ in October.

“As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself.”

The outlet went on to reveal that the family believed that Selena checked into rehab for depression after her split with the “Despacito” collaborator. Also, an insider told E! News that her family remains skeptical that he has changed.

“They do not think he is a good person for Selena to have in her life and are skeptical that he has changed. Even if he is on his best behavior for now, eventually he will unravel. He has caused so much angst for the family and for Selena.”

The insider went on to explain that the family is “very sad” about her decision after they had hoped to “protect her as much as they can.”

Even so, it looks like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s rekindled romance appears to be proceeding at full speed even as her family banned him from attending their celebration on Christmas Day.