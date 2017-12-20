Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios: Several Routes To 2018 NFL Playoffs

Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios still exist for the team to make the 2018 NFL Playoffs. Though the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 was quite ugly, there are still several routes that the Seahawks can take to the postseason. The unfortunate piece of information about all the Seahawks’ playoff scenarios, though, is that they are going to need some help from other NFL teams down the stretch.

In the latest NFL playoff picture provided in a report by ESPN, the Seahawks have dropped to the No. 8 seed in the NFC. With an 8-6 record, the Seahawks are tied with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, but a full game behind the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) and two games behind the Carolina Panthers (10-4) for a Wild Card spot. The Seahawks are now two full games behind the Rams for first place in the NFC West.

The most obvious of the Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios come in the race to win the NFC West. The Seahawks can still catch the Rams and earn a first-round home playoff game at CenturyLink Field. If the Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, and the Rams lose to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, then the two teams would be tied at 10-6. The Seahawks would hold the tiebreaker between the two teams, making them the likely No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Since it would be tough to expect the Rams to lose to the lowly Titans and 49ers, this is one of the Seahawks’ playoff scenarios that fans are the least confident in over the next two weeks. Breaking down the odds, the Seahawks now only have a 10 percent chance at making the 2018 NFL Playoffs, based on how many games need to go their way in the final two weeks of the regular season. One of the problems is that the Falcons hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seahawks due to an earlier-season meeting.

Additional Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios still exist, even with discounting the Los Angeles Rams. If the Falcons lose their final two games and the Detroit Lions lose one of their final two games, then the Seahawks make the playoffs by finishing the regular season on a two-game winning streak. If the Carolina Panthers lose their last two games and the Lions lose once, the Seahawks would also make the playoffs by beating the Cowboys and Cardinals.

The reason that the Lions come into play is that they hold the tiebreaker with the Seahawks should the two teams finish the season with identical 10-6 records. This is due to the common opponents that the teams have had this season, as the Seahawks and Lions didn’t meet up to play this year. While hope is not yet lost for Seattle Seahawks fans, a lot needs to happen for the 2018 NFL Playoffs to include Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.