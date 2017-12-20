Allegedly Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Not Spending Christmas With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been the happiest that everyone has seen her in a long time. After her failed marriage with Lamar Odom, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has slowly picked up the pieces and found love once again in Tristan Thompson. However, a new report revealed that she’s going home in Los Angeles and will not be spending Christmas with the Cleveland Cavaliers star. Is there trouble in paradise?

Other than finding love again, the 33-year-old TV personality is also rumored to be pregnant with her first child. If these whispers and speculations are to be believed, then this year has definitely been a really good one for Khloe Kardashian.

However, since she is not going to spend the Christmas festivities with Tristan Thompson, people started to wonder if there is a problem brewing in their relationship. As it turns out, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road for Christmas, so it is impossible for them to celebrate it together. This news was confirmed by Khloe Kardashian herself on her official website.

To make up for it, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to celebrate Christmas early so they can spend it together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her site that she will be enjoying two Christmas celebrations this year.

Khloe Kardashian then shared that her mom, Kris Jenner, has always been the host and “takes full control of Christmas Eve,” so she lets her do what she does best since she has done it for quite a long time. The reality star then revealed a quick preview of their holiday itinerary, sharing that they will be spending Christmas morning at Kourtney Kardashian’s house, where the kids will open up their presents.

The rumored mom-to-be then revealed one thing that she really can’t wait to do during the festivities, “After I cook breakfast for everyone, I’m doing absolutely nothing and I’m very much looking forward to that, LOL!” Since pregnant women get tired pretty quickly, many wondered if this was a hint that Khloe Kardashian really has a bun in the oven.

Khloe is not the only one among the Kardashian-Jenner siblings who is rumored to be pregnant. The youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, is reported to be welcoming her first child with Travis Scott in February.