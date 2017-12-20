Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Tonight? ‘The Voice’ Finale Results Here

After two hours for The Voice finale tonight on NBC, the winner of The Voice Season 13 was finally announced by Carson Daly. It was a night of performances and familiar faces returning to The Voice 2017, but who won The Voice Season 13 tonight? Find out The Voice finale results below in our The Voice 2017 spoilers.

Last night on The Voice Season 13, viewers watched Night 1 of the live Voice finale. For the night, the Top 4 finalists each performed three songs: a cover song, a duet with their coach, and an original song written for them. While the performances were the highlight of the night, coach Miley Cyrus and her crazy outfit (and “stripper heels”) happened to get more buzz than the performances. In the end, the artists did all they could to be named the winner of The Voice Season 13 tonight.

With every other finale, it was a night of performances. One of the first performances of the night was Charlie Puth, who sang his new single “How Long.” The odd thing with this performance was Adam Levine joined him on stage, but only to play the guitar and not sing with him.

The night also consisted of many guest stars joining the artists to perform. One of those duets included Norah Jones joining Addison Agen, as they performed “Don’t Know Why.” Other performances included Noah Mac performing “World Gone Bad” with Bastille, Brooke Simpson performing “Titanium” with Sia, and Chloe Kohanski performing “White Wedding” with Billy Idol.

OMG rock legends. @ChloeKohanski and @BillyIdol just made history on The Voice stage. ???? RT if you're STILL rockin’ out. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/0k4nGZcV0C — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

The Voice Season 14 coach Kelly Clarkson also took the stage to perform. She sang her new single “Medicine” for the first time ever on television. She was followed up by Season 12 winner Chris Blue making the world premiere of his single “Blue Blood Blues.”

.@Chrisbluelive is coming home and we couldn’t be more excited about it. He’s taking the stage to perform his single, “Blue Blood Blues.” #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/nJxcXCh4I6 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

The Top 4 finally took the stage, but not for any results yet. Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus gave them each a box, which happened to contain the keys to their new Toyota cars. Then it was back to the performances, as Demi Lovato performed her new song “Tell Me You Love Me.” The duets continued, as Davon Fleming performed “Not My Ex” with Jessie J and Red Marlow performed “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill.

After all was said and done, the Top 4 on The Voice Season 13 took the stage and it was time for Carson Daly to reveal The Voice results. Here are the final standings for the season: