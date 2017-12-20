Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran’s ears have been burning lately as she’s been reacting to the fandom of her new character Rose Tico. Tran is a newcomer to the Lucasfilm franchise and she joins the new recruits from The Force Awakens, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, in this next installment of the Star Wars universe.

Kelly Tran has been tickled pink as of late as a cosplayer from Forever Song Cosplay, also known as Chelsea Cheng, gave an account of her celebrity encounter with the Resistance mechanic. Not only was the cosplayer front and center as an audience member/guest at the red carpet premiere on Saturday, but she too was adorned in a movie-accurate ensemble representing Tran’s new character. There is nothing more exciting than working your fingers to the bone crafting one’s passion and Forever Song Cosplay was bound and determined to meet her deadline prior to the star-studded event.

The costume was touted a scratch piece of craftsmanship, according to the Star Wars website, and she said she was glad to see an Asian woman joining the cast. This was the primary motivator for Chelsea to put the nose to the grindstone and get the costume done ASAP.

That said, at The Last Jedi premiere, Kelly Marie Tran took notice of her look-a-like character in the stands and rushed over, all teary-eyed and blissful as she saw this mock-up of a movie-accurate costume. The actress was moved to tears as she hugged Forever Song Cosplay’s Chelsea. There were also quite a few Kodak moments captured.

But wait, it doesn’t stop there. There had also come a time post-Star Wars: The Last Jedi when Tran came randomly upon some pub patrons talking about the movie and, of course, Rose, too. Kelly’s friend decided to tape the actor’s reaction to her overhearing the table close by. She later joined the group for a photo op and told them how much she’d appreciate them seeing the movie.

The interesting take on all this is how she’s been an unknown for all this time until she reached her break-out opportunity on the Lucasfilm production. Tran mentioned she “had 8 years as a struggling actor,” and now has come a fascinating perspective as she explores such an appreciation from the general populace.

“In my 8 years as a struggling actor, I came to the realization that the hardest thing to obtain from another human being is their genuine interest. Sometimes, getting someone to listen to your story — your idea — is really hard.”

It’s nice to know that one can finally be heard and listened to. That said, eight years has been a long time coming for Tran, and much deservedly so. It is interesting to see how “starstruck” a star can be by her own fans.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is open in theaters now, so come see her perform as Tran takes on Rose Tico.