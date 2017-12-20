‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew Recalls Something From Kim’s CD, Year-End Bang Puts Someone In Danger

General Hospital spoilers tease hotter scenes in the upcoming weeks. The holidays will have a lot of unexpected revelations. Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) will continue looking for the traitor, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will help out in any way he can. Of course, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will struggle with her choices. Then there are the new players in Port Charles, Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) and her son Oscar, who will cause major drama in General Hospital.

Danger Lurks in Port Charles

The General Hospital preview showed Port Charles residents in all the holiday cheer. However, there’s the ominous warning that the year will end with a bang. Given how things go in General Hospital, it seems like someone’s life will be in danger. The twins Jason and Drew are likely candidates. After learning how someone tried to mess up with their lives, they have been on a mission to find the mastermind. Jason already uncovered some clues to help with the investigation. They figured out Drew’s memories are in the Christmas ornament Andre gave Anna for safekeeping. However, someone discovered what Jason was up to, and swiped the item before he found it.

General Hospital spoilers for Dec. 29 tease another emotional encounter between Sam and Jason while Drew ends up having car troubles. There’s someone evil lurking in Port Charles and the twins will not be able to escape this person right away. They might also be the next target. However, there are also other candidates in Port Charles.

Stronger together, Jason enlists Drew for help in his search for Andre's backup files. An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/SXNyopzmfU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 19, 2017

Nelle announced she is carrying Michael’s child, and the Corinthos family is not thrilled about it. Given how cunning Nelle can be, she might put herself in danger, and possibly on the wrong end of the gun. Then there’s Lulu, who has been focusing on investigative journalism, and things might not end well for her if she goes after the election rigging.

CD Awakens Drew’s Memories

Oscar will have some news for Drew. General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that he will mention Kim’s CD. The child thinks it might jog some memories, and Drew will not be averse to trying out anything to recall what his old life was like. While there’s a possibility Drew will recall something after listening to the CD, Kim might not want him to have access to it. Either way, it might help him figure out who Drew is.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Sam might find herself competing with Kim. She may have Drew’s best interests at heart, but she can’t change the fact that Kim and Drew used to be lovers. If Kim wasn’t lying about who she was in Drew’s life, Sam may be setting herself for heartbreak. Nevertheless, General Hospital spoilers tease exciting scenes as the year comes to a close.