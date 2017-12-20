Antifa Allegedly Poured Concrete On Amtrak Train Tracks According To Deleted Post, Claims Twitter Personality

The website, named It’s Going Down, describes itself as “a digital community center from anarchist, anti-fascist, autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial movements.” However, several right-wing websites are placing an unproven connection between the so-called Antifa website and the recent tragic crash of the Amtrak Cascades train in Washington state. As reported by the Inquisitr, the crash of Amtrak train No. 501 is the subject of an intensive investigation after passengers lost their lives due to the derailment.

The above press conference showing Bella Dinh-Zarr of the NTSB shows Bella explaining that the Amtrak train was traveling at a rate of 80 miles per hour in an area of tracks that should have experienced speeds of only 30 miles per hour. In spite of that news, Mike Cernovich created the below video, pointing to a post on itsgoingdown.org that spoke of pouring concrete on train tracks in the area. Although Mike urged viewers not to automatically connect the Antifa post with the most recent Amtrak crash, that’s exactly what’s happening from the thousands of folks sharing articles like those below on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The post, which was originally published to itsgoingdown.org/olympia-wa-train-tracks-sabotage-stop-fracking-equipment on April 20, has since been deleted. However, snippets of the post that was shared to Facebook under the title “Olympia, WA: Train Tracks Sabotage To Stop Fracking Equipment” can be seen below, in Facebook previews and in a video. The post began by claiming that “early in the morning of April 20th we poured concrete on the train tracks that lead out of the Port of Olympia to block any trains from using the tracks.”

ANTIFA group bragged about pouring concrete on train tracks in now deleted post https://t.co/yOSPd1OWdz — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) December 18, 2017

As reported by Snopes, the theory that Antifa could have caused the Amtrak train crash is currently unproven. That hasn’t stopped articles like “Antifa Website Admitted To Pouring Concrete On Amtrak Tracks – Could This Have Caused Derailment?” by The Red Elephants from being shared more than 16,000 times on Facebook since Monday. The article titled “Amtrak Crash: Did AntiFa cause the train crash in Washington?” by Project Republic Today has been shared more than 700 times.

“The Link Between Antifa and the [sic] Amtrack Train Wreck” by Daily Herald News has gotten more than 400 shares in 11 hours. “The far-right thinks antifa was behind the Amtrak train derailment” by the DailyDot.com has gained more than 2,000 shares since Monday, with the latter seeming to make fun of how quickly some folks blamed Antifa for the tragedy.

Cernovich claims that his theory was simply speculation.

Further research by Snopes into the alleged claims about Antifa allegedly pouring concrete onto train tracks proved that it’s not clear whether the original claims ever happened.